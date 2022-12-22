ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floor8

Comments / 0

Related
Floor8

Billie Eilish shows off her new sneakers in the desert as she promotes her collaboration with Nike

Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share new photos promoting her collaboration with Nike on Tuesday. The Bad Guy songstress, 20, posed in a variety of neutral and mixed-material outfits to announce the arrival of two new sneakers. In April, the Happier Than Ever singer announced her collaboration with the sportswear brand to release her 'reimagined' Air Force 1s and her own line of apparel.
Floor8

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make their first red carpet debut

Ever since Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began dating back in 2018, the couple have kept things pretty low-key per Hollywood standards — meaning, no official red carpet appearances together, but they seem to have had a chance of heart now!. Over the weekend, the couple made their first...
Floor8

Paris Hilton says her eggs are 'All Ready' for 2023 pregnancy

Paris Hilton's New Year's resolution? To become a mom. Having recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Paris teased that parenthood is headed their way in 2023 on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News. "We just wanted to really enjoy our first year...
Floor8

Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance

Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
Floor8

YouTuber Jenna Marbles marries Julien Solomita after 9 years together

YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita tied the knot after nine years of dating, the Twitch streamer announced on Instagram Dec. 22. For their ceremony, Jenna, 36, and Julien, 30, were photographed amid a grassy landscape, with the vlogger (real name Jenna Mourey) donning a wedding dress with lace detailing. Holding her hand, Julien wore a suit complete with a bolo tie and flowers pinned at the lapel.
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards

The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Floor8

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper revealed why Hailey Bieber picked her podcast to tell all

Alex Cooper has a very short criteria when it comes to inviting guests onto her podcast, . "All I ask is people just be vulnerable and honest," the 28-year-old told a news publication ahead of the second season premiere of her wildly popular Spotify show, which in addition to the raunchy relationship talk listeners expect features candid sit-downs with the likes of Rachel Bilson, Miley Cyrus and -- in what was cheered as her most revealing interview to date -- Hailey Bieber.
Floor8

See the cute snaps from Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's tropical honeymoon

Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, aka Taylor Dome, are enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit where the couple took part in A Journey for Two experience at the resort's Apuane Spa. The couple set off on their holiday after...
Floor8

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis appear to confirm their relationship with cozy stroll through New York City

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted holding hands while taking a walk with her dog Zeus in New York City on Dec. 14. The pair -- who've yet to publicly address their relationship status --were dressed for the crisp weather in long black coats. Sebastian completed his look with a black beanie while Annabelle wore a light gray beanie, crossbody bag and black scarf.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Floor8

Hilary Duff's kids hold her hostage in must-see family Christmas card

Hilary Duff's kids Luca Comrie, 10, Banks Violet Bair, 4, and Mae James Bair, 21 months, took center stage for their family's 2022 Christmas card, which the How I Met Your Father actress shared on Instagram Dec. 21. In the sweet snap, the trio are pictured near Hilary and husband Matthew Koma, who are gagged and tied up with a string of white lights.
Floor8

Daisy Jones & The Six kick off a tension-filled show in NEW first look

The long-awaited Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the 2019 Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, has released its first teaser, and it's already chock-full of tension. In the short clip, the band is about to begin a jam-packed concert, and the crowd is...
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy