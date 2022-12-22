Read full article on original website
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen showcases baby bump as she poses for a holiday family photo with John Legend and kids
Chrissy Teigen flashed her baby bump as she posed for a holiday family photo she shared in a new Instagram photo series on Saturday. The TV personality, 37, donned a partially buttoned holiday-themed sweater while her husband and singer, John Legend, 43, also joined in on the fun by sporting a Christmas tree hoodie.
Billie Eilish shows off her new sneakers in the desert as she promotes her collaboration with Nike
Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share new photos promoting her collaboration with Nike on Tuesday. The Bad Guy songstress, 20, posed in a variety of neutral and mixed-material outfits to announce the arrival of two new sneakers. In April, the Happier Than Ever singer announced her collaboration with the sportswear brand to release her 'reimagined' Air Force 1s and her own line of apparel.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make their first red carpet debut
Ever since Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse began dating back in 2018, the couple have kept things pretty low-key per Hollywood standards — meaning, no official red carpet appearances together, but they seem to have had a chance of heart now!. Over the weekend, the couple made their first...
Paris Hilton says her eggs are 'All Ready' for 2023 pregnancy
Paris Hilton's New Year's resolution? To become a mom. Having recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Carter Reum on Nov. 11, Paris teased that parenthood is headed their way in 2023 on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News. "We just wanted to really enjoy our first year...
Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump in Christmas pic with her fur babies
As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber keep cozy during their latest outing in Los Angeles
Lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are keeping things cozy this festive season!. Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles. Kaia and Austin kept their...
YouTuber Jenna Marbles marries Julien Solomita after 9 years together
YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita tied the knot after nine years of dating, the Twitch streamer announced on Instagram Dec. 22. For their ceremony, Jenna, 36, and Julien, 30, were photographed amid a grassy landscape, with the vlogger (real name Jenna Mourey) donning a wedding dress with lace detailing. Holding her hand, Julien wore a suit complete with a bolo tie and flowers pinned at the lapel.
Kate Winslet repeats 7-year-old red carpet look for London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water
Kate Winslet stepped out on the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere red carpet in London on Dec. 6 in the same iconic gown she donned seven years prior at the 2015 premiere of The Dressmaker in Toronto—and while maybe Rose had to let go of Jack, Kate just proved she does not need to let go of this dress.
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper revealed why Hailey Bieber picked her podcast to tell all
Alex Cooper has a very short criteria when it comes to inviting guests onto her podcast, . "All I ask is people just be vulnerable and honest," the 28-year-old told a news publication ahead of the second season premiere of her wildly popular Spotify show, which in addition to the raunchy relationship talk listeners expect features candid sit-downs with the likes of Rachel Bilson, Miley Cyrus and -- in what was cheered as her most revealing interview to date -- Hailey Bieber.
See the cute snaps from Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome's tropical honeymoon
Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, aka Taylor Dome, are enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit where the couple took part in A Journey for Two experience at the resort's Apuane Spa. The couple set off on their holiday after...
Black-ish star Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove large ovarian cyst
Marsai Martin is getting candid about her recent health struggles in order to help others. The Black-ish alum recently revealed on social media that she is recovering after having an ovarian cyst removed, reflecting on her yearslong journey to surgery. "If you missed my live, long story short, I had...
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis appear to confirm their relationship with cozy stroll through New York City
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted holding hands while taking a walk with her dog Zeus in New York City on Dec. 14. The pair -- who've yet to publicly address their relationship status --were dressed for the crisp weather in long black coats. Sebastian completed his look with a black beanie while Annabelle wore a light gray beanie, crossbody bag and black scarf.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have a magical 'winter wonderland' family vacation
Jessica Simpson is simply having a wonderful Christmas time. To help kick off the winter season, the fashion designer and her husband Eric Johnson packed their bags and gathered their extended family together for a special trip to Aspen, Colo. In pictures posted on social media Dec. 6, Jessica was...
Lizzo cries tears of joy after legendary flutist Sir James Galway wishes her special Merry Christmas
Lizzo shared her reaction to receiving a special Merry Christmas wish from the legendary flutist Sir James Galway on Sunday. In the video she posted to social media, the songstress, 34, cried tears of joy after getting the message from her idol. She shared the video of the 83-year-old Irish...
Hilary Duff's kids hold her hostage in must-see family Christmas card
Hilary Duff's kids Luca Comrie, 10, Banks Violet Bair, 4, and Mae James Bair, 21 months, took center stage for their family's 2022 Christmas card, which the How I Met Your Father actress shared on Instagram Dec. 21. In the sweet snap, the trio are pictured near Hilary and husband Matthew Koma, who are gagged and tied up with a string of white lights.
Daisy Jones & The Six kick off a tension-filled show in NEW first look
The long-awaited Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the 2019 Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, has released its first teaser, and it's already chock-full of tension. In the short clip, the band is about to begin a jam-packed concert, and the crowd is...
Nick Jonas pens touching tribute to his 'love' Priyanka Chopra on their wedding anniversary
Four years into their marriage and Nick Jonas is just as in love with his wife Priyanka Chopra as he was from day one. The Jonas Brothers musician penned a sweet message to his wife on Instagram celebrating in honor of their anniversary. "And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick captioned his Dec. 1 post. "happy anniversary my love."
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna breaks down in tears over 'grief' of Jarrette divorce
Iyanna McNeely shared that she is “crying for that marriage that I thought could work” amid her divorce from Jarrette Jones, who she married on season two of Love Is Blind. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Love is Blind on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts...
