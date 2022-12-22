Stef Reid has applied to star in Gladiators reboot in bid to become show's first 'bionic' star

Stef Reid has revealed she has applied to join the reboot of Gladiators in a bid to become the show's first 'bionic' star.

The track and field paralympian, 38, has put herself forward for the new version of the classic ITV show which ran from 1992 to 2000.

Speaking to The Sun , Stef told how she has dreamed of being on Gladiators since she was a child and thinks it would be good for people to see a differently abled person taking part.

She said: 'I had three ambitions growing up — winning an Olympic medal, starring in a movie and, lastly, being a Gladiator, which is the only one I've yet to achieve.

'I was a huge fan of the show as it was one of the rare occasions you could see both male and female athletes competing on the same stage.

She added: 'I don't know how I will fare, that's the curiosity. It will be hard and exposing for me, but I'm willing to give it a shot. I do have great physical gifting and I'm very fast, plus it would be brilliant for anyone suffering with self-doubt to see me out there competing.'

Stef has already picked out Blade as her Gladiator name, which is both a nod to her prosthetic leg and a reference to her speed.

Stef, who lost her right leg after a boating accident when she was 16, won a bronze medal in the 2008 Summer Paralympics and a silver medal in the 2012 Summer Paralympics.

Production on the Gladiators reboot will allegedly begin in May 2023, with hopefuls set to undergo drugs tests as well as medical and background checks beforehand.

The BBC confirmed this summer that the show will make a comeback with an 11-episode series and will be welcoming a new generation of 'superhumans' who will compete against contestants in the 'ultimate test of speed and strength'.

However, the broadcaster is keen to avoid another steroids scandal, according to reports, and is demanding applicants meet a very strict criteria before being cast.

A source told The Sun : 'They have their work cut out on this one because the type of eye-popping muscles they will want displayed on screen don't just come from eating lettuce, chicken and protein shakes!'

According to the publication, a casting form asks: 'Do you have a registered GP?' before stating, 'All Gladiators/contenders will be subject to routine drug testing prior (to) and during the series.'

It also reportedly questions, 'Have you ever used performance enhancing drugs?' before asking candidates to name an actor who would play them in a Hollywood movie.

Candidates are also asked to name their superpower as well as their 'proudest achievement in life', it has been claimed.

The programme, originally hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and feature a host of new games alongside the classic challenges that long-time fans will know and love.

Each show will end with the ultimate fan favourite challenge - the intense obstacle course known as The Eliminator.

The rebooted programme will be filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023, while the new hosts have yet to be announced.

At its peak, Gladiators drew huge audiences to its Saturday evening ITV slot as the famous call of 'Contenders Ready? Gladiators Ready?' echoed across TV screens.

Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of unscripted, said of the reboot: 'Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

'Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You'll have to tune in to find out.'

The new series is to be made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.

Scot Cru, executive vice president of global formats and Unscripted Content for MGM Television, adding: 'Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide.

'We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can't wait to introduce our UK Gladiators.'

Dan Baldwin, managing director of Hungry Bear, said of the show's big comeback: 'It's the perfect time for Gladiators to return.

'What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime?

'Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and iPlayer.'

The series was watched by over 14 million viewers and gruff referee John Anderson - known for his catchphrase 'Contenders Ready? Gladiators Ready?' - was on hand to keep the Gladiators and contestants in check.

But the show was axed in 1999 after it lost over half its viewers in later series dropping to six million.

It has seen many spin-offs and was briefly revived by Sky One in 2009, but only lasted two series.