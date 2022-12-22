ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 51

Andreana Direnno
4d ago

there's nothing wrong with that some men like to court their women still if she's a hard working woman and she treats him like a king why can't she be treated the same some men need to stop being boys and grow up and any woman who sees this as an issue has low self worth

Reply(4)
29
Commonsense
3d ago

Smart young man, I totally agree. I have never seen so many sorry young men than I see today. They want women to pay their bill. Not going to happen!

Reply
14
ISayWTFIWANT2Say?✌?
4d ago

Too Each’s own‼️My Boyfriend Has done This Plenty of Times w/o 1oz of Hesitation…..But The Women in Me Wouldn’t Allow Him To Every-Time, Bc I Wanted To Become INDEPENDENT an Have A Clear Understanding in case our Relationship Didn’t Work Out That I Don’t Need A Man To Provide My Lifestyle…17yrs Later As H&W We Stl Standing As1😘😘🙌🏾🙌🏾

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Reportedly Proposes To His New Girlfriend During Trip To Dubai

6ix9ine has reportedly asked his new girlfriend to marry him during a night out in Dubai, where the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time lately. A photo has surfaced on Instagram that sees 6ix9ine on one knee holding a blond woman’s hand. In the photo, the couple are standing in front of a heart-shaped backdrop made of roses, with the words “Will you marry me?” written in lights inside the heart.
HipHopDX.com

Juice WRLD's Cousin Accuses Rapper's Girlfriend & Label Of 'Manipulating' Him Prior To Death

Juice WRLD’s cousin has called out the late rapper’s ex-girlfriend and record label for allegedly “controlling” and “manipulating” him prior to his death. Millz, who runs the Instagram account The Abyss Brand, posted a series of messages on Tuesday (November 30) accusing Juice’s partner, Ally Lotti, and label of driving a wedge between the Chicago rapper and his close friends while exploiting him for his musical success with little concern for his wellbeing.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bossip

So Sad: Takeoff’s Brother YRN Lingo Pays Tribute To Rapper– ‘Super Hard Without You Bro’

In the weeks after the senseless killing of Migos member Takeoff the Hip-Hop community is still reeling and the rapper’s loved ones are in deep mourning. Takeoff’s character is one thing that has shined since his murder outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. When HPD’s Police Chief Troy Finner held a press conference about the shooting he praised the rapper for being peaceful and nonviolent and urged the media to reflect that in their reporting.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Boyfriend slammed for ‘stealing’ girlfriend’s moment in public wedding proposal

A boyfriend has been accused of “stealing” one of his girlfriend’s most precious moments when he proposed to her on stage as she graduated from a Melbourne university. In a video posted to social media, the unnamed man, dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, can be seen approaching his girlfriend at LaTrobe University’s ceremony last week. He enters the stage at the exact moment she celebrates her graduation while she is carrying her scroll. The man says “I love you with all my heart” before dropping to one knee and proposing. Posting to her Facebook account, feminist commentator Clementine Ford did not see...
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On 'Don't Say Nothin'

Saweetie has denied allegations that she subliminally dissed Quavo and Lil Baby on “Don’t Say Nothin,” from her recently released The Single Life EP. The song contained lyrics like, “A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on? / That’s light, better check my net worth / Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt / That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs / He got mad and told my business to the blogs,” which were perceived as veiled shots at her ex-boyfriend, Quavo, and Lil Baby, who she was romantically linked to last year.
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Hits Back At Vivica A. Fox: ‘You Don’t Cost But $5’

Joe Budden has responded to Vivica A. Fox’s criticism of his comments about Megan Thee Stallion. On Wednesday (December 21), Budden had some choice words for the Cocktails With Queens host and her co-host Claudia Jordan while speaking in the latest episode of his podcast – the same episode heard him issue an apology to Meg for the comments in question.
HipHopDX.com

Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession

Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Son Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment After Being Cut Off From Mom's Fortune

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams' estranged son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment after he was cut off from his mom's fortune and unable to make rent, RadarOnline.com has learned. The TV personality's son was hit with a $70k lawsuit in back rent for non-payments that stretched from February 2022 to his eviction. Kevin Jr., 22, getting the boot from his pad marked the latest instance of turmoil between the once close-knit mother/son duo that deteriorated after Wendy, 58, checked into a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.According to court documents obtained by...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out

Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy