Ukrainian President Zelensky to address joint session of Congress

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday evening as it considers adopting a spending bill that could add more than $40 billion in support for Ukraine .

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speak to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C,, on Wednesday evening before Zelensky's speech to a joint session of Congress. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI

Rep. Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., said there will be no guests in the House gallery when Zelensky speaks for security reasons.

"Please note that, for security reasons, the House Sergeant at Arms has announced that there will be no guests allowed in the House Gallery -- with the exception of official guests of President Zelensky," she said.

The United States already announced additional support for Ukraine ahead of Zelensky's meeting with Congress Wednesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will add $1 billion toward expanding Ukraine's air defense and precision-strike capabilities. The Defense Department is adding another $850 million toward the U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden signed off on a longtime request from Zelensky on Wednesday, approving a battery of Patriot missiles to bolster Ukraine's air defenses. Zelensky has emphasized the importance of air defense systems in holding off attacks from Russia throughout much of the invasion.

In October, Zelensky made a plea to the G7 for an "air shield" to counter Russian bombardments, which have ramped up again in recent weeks.

Russia has made veiled threats of retaliation if the United States provides Ukraine with Patriot missiles.

"If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences," the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement, according to The Hill .

"Continued deliveries of arms will only strengthen the Zelensky regime's sense of impunity and push it to new crimes against civilians in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions."

In their Oval Office meeting Biden lamented the cruelty of Russian attacks that have targeted Ukraine's infrastructure as another harsh winter approaches.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com