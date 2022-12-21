Read full article on original website
Related
Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins
As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?Keep your curtains closedCurtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.Draught-proof doors, windows and cracksFor windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and...
In-N-Out Is Selling 3 ‘Ugly Christmas Sweaters’ for the Holiday Season
In-N-Out is releasing three 'ugly' Christmas sweaters this holiday season. If you've ever wanted to wear a sweater with french fries on it, or a Yeti who has just downed a Double-Double, now's your chance. In-N-Out has just released their holiday sweaters for sale on their website.
These Outdoor Holiday Decorations Will Make the Neighbors Jealous
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Thanksgiving is over, meaning it’s time to start glitzing it up and pulling out all the stops before Christmas comes. If you’re someone who has stood by the sidelines for years watching your neighbors go over the top with extravagant outdoor displays, twinkling lights, and musical numbers while you put out the same illuminated reindeer and vintage candy canes that line your walkway, it’s time to step it up and bring some competition to the neighborhood decorating contests.Whether you’re looking for a towering Grinch...
Making Christmas Decorations at Home (Snowman)
Christmas decoration toy white snowman made of cotton wool with a blue scarf, on the shelf in the store.Photo bypereslavtseva freepik. Are you ready for the new year? Do not forget to forget all the bad days you had this year and turn a new page in the new year. According to the legend, how do you enter a new year; You continue with the same energy all year. Then how about celebrating a new year in the most fun and attentive way?
Live Like Blake Shelton and Shop His Lands' End Holiday Gift Guide — Where Comfort Meets Fashion
From classic flannels to hunting binoculars, check out Blake Shelton's favorite items from his Lands' End collection — which will make the perfect gift this holiday season. More often than not, you can find me wearing a flannel. This one from my line with Lands' End is super light and can be worn everywhere.
33 of the comfiest holiday gifts for the homebody in your life
This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas: we’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush cashmere socks to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.
29 splurge Christmas and holiday gifts over $100 for the luxury traveler in your life
If you’re looking to splurge this holiday season on your favorite traveler, we’ve got a list of go-to gifts. Here are 29 of the best luxury travel gifts to consider.
Looking for Last-Minute Holiday Gifts? These QVC Winter Necessities Will Arrive by Christmas
Content made in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Oh, the weather outside is frightful! We have no chill when it comes to chilly temperatures. Our skin gets dry, our feet get cold and our nose turns red like Rudolph. There’s […]
wmagazine.com
A Holiday Gift Guide for the Travel Obsessive in Your Life
The constant traveler is always in need of new gear. Whether that’s updated luggage, a replacement passport holder, or a blanket for those chilly in-flight naps, your jetsetter friends and family members deserve the very best for a comfortable—and stylish—trip. Luckily, these accoutrements make fabulous presents—or sensible additions to your own travel repertoire. Just in time for the holiday season, we’ve put together a list of the perfect things to gift the travel-obsessed in your life. They’ll thank you the next time they’re boarding a plane to embark on their fifth vacation of the year.
domino
’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
Herald Community Newspapers
Are your tires ready for holiday travel? Here are some helpful tips
(BPT) - There’s nothing more magical than a journey to visit loved ones during the holiday season. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most treacherous times of year to drive. If you want to be ready for wintry roads, four-wheel drive and skilled driving aren’t enough. It’s vital...
fitchburgstar.com
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season
Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas tabletop decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. Which Christmas tabletop decor is best?. There is nothing quite...
KRQE News 13
Best gifts for people who are always cold
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for people who are always cold?. Layers of clothing, hot drink in any weather, and an overflowing basket of couch throw "“ the lovable traits of that friend or relative who’s always cold. They’re probably some of the easiest people to shop for since one can never have too many fuzzy socks and hat and scarf sets, right? Those default stocking stuffers are nice, but the following gift ideas will keep your beloved cozy, and show you don’t hold a grudge for them asking you to fiddle with the thermostat.
Hill House Home’s Pajama Sale Will Cross Off Everyone on Your Holiday Gift List With One Click
“Buy one, gift one” never looked so good.
Comments / 0