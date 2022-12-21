Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Community Christmas dinner offers a meal and camaraderie in East Providence
(WJAR) — A holiday celebration in East Providence helped bring some Christmas cheer to the less fortunate on Sunday. The Christmas Day meal has been put on by a small group of people for seven years. They wanted to make sure people had a place to stay warm and...
Turnto10.com
Mother-daughter duo wraps gifts for charity at Warwick Mall
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Shoppers braved the crowds on Saturday to pick up some last-minute items. Many of them also hit the wrapping station in the Warwick Mall to make sure their gifts look nice under the tree. One local family has been spreading Christmas cheer one ribbon and...
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
Turnto10.com
North Providence parish celebrates Christmas Mass ahead of merger
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in North Providence is set to merge with two neighboring parishes at the end of the year, but churchgoers were thrilled to be able to enjoy one last Christmas service before the merge. "Beautiful as always....
Turnto10.com
Lakeville family pays it forward to the firefighters who saved their house
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — A Lakeville family is paying their kindness forward this holiday season by donating a meal to the first responders who saved their house from a fire four years ago. The Cruz family delivered dinner to a crew of Lakeville firefighters working Friday night. Some of...
Turnto10.com
Last-minute Christmas shoppers pack stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
Shoppers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts were busy picking up last-minute gifts on Saturday. Stores along Route 1 in Attleboro and the Emerald Square Mall were packed with people. "That's just how I am, I'm just a procrastinator in general and apparently a lot of other people are, too," said...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
Turnto10.com
Cranston West girls basketball team buys Christmas gift for family in need
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Just one month into their season, Cranston West girls basketball has already had their biggest win of the season. “I think giving back to the community is the biggest win we’re going to have all year long,” said Cranston West basketball coach Nerson Santiago.
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 16 people from apartments in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Sixteen children and adults -- and their pets -- were displaced Monday when a fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls. Fire officials said the fire began on the third floor. No injuries were reported. "It's cold, everything's freezing up, and...
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
Turnto10.com
Christmas Eve service at Barrington church canceled due to power outage
The Christmas Eve service at the Barrington Presbyterian Church was canceled due to a power outage, according to a post on the church's Facebook page. A downed power line is to blame. Pastor Patrick Notley told NBC 10 News he learned about the power outage Friday night. "I've been here...
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
Turnto10.com
Travelers encounter canceled flights, delays at TF Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The winter storm that made its way across the country this weekend is still impacting travel for thousands of people as they head home after the holidays. More than 12,000 flights from Wednesday to Saturday were canceled. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was fairly...
Turnto10.com
Lakeville crash sends 6 to the hospital
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Friday night. Crews were called to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Route 140. First responders said they found vehicles off the highway on the median and the right shoulder...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle wind driven fire at Duxbury home
(WJAR) — Wind gusts sent flames onto a driveway and car at a Duxbury home during Friday's storm in Massachusetts. Duxbury firefighters responded to the third alarm wind driven fire on Pine Point Place where flames could be seen shooting from a garage. Photos shared by the department show...
Turnto10.com
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks vision for office on '10 News Conference'
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks about his short-term and long-term goals for the department. He also talks about his strategy for winning the office and who he's backing to succeed him as mayor of Attleboro.
Comments / 0