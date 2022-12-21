ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Turnto10.com

Mother-daughter duo wraps gifts for charity at Warwick Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Shoppers braved the crowds on Saturday to pick up some last-minute items. Many of them also hit the wrapping station in the Warwick Mall to make sure their gifts look nice under the tree. One local family has been spreading Christmas cheer one ribbon and...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire forces 16 people from apartments in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Sixteen children and adults -- and their pets -- were displaced Monday when a fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls. Fire officials said the fire began on the third floor. No injuries were reported. "It's cold, everything's freezing up, and...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Travelers encounter canceled flights, delays at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The winter storm that made its way across the country this weekend is still impacting travel for thousands of people as they head home after the holidays. More than 12,000 flights from Wednesday to Saturday were canceled. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was fairly...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Lakeville crash sends 6 to the hospital

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Friday night. Crews were called to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Route 140. First responders said they found vehicles off the highway on the median and the right shoulder...
LAKEVILLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle wind driven fire at Duxbury home

(WJAR) — Wind gusts sent flames onto a driveway and car at a Duxbury home during Friday's storm in Massachusetts. Duxbury firefighters responded to the third alarm wind driven fire on Pine Point Place where flames could be seen shooting from a garage. Photos shared by the department show...
DUXBURY, MA

