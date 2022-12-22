Read full article on original website
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
realestatedaily-news.com
QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
KOLD-TV
Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
ABC 15 News
Search for missing 2-year-old boy out of Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ — Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy missing out of Pinal County. PCSO deputies are looking for 30-year-old Michael Ruiz. They said he left Arizona City, west of Eloy, around 11:30 Thursday morning. Officials say the child, Benjamin Ruiz, son of Michael, was taken in...
Police investigate serious-injury motorcycle crash at Kino, 22nd Street Thursday
Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck Thursday at Kino Parkway and 22nd street. Police advised avoiding the area. Broadway and Alvernon worked as alternates.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Old garage finds new life with restoration
It took a year and $900,000 to complete, but the newly restored garage at Steam Pump Ranch officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 10. Jon Schumacher, outdoor recreation and resource manager, said he and his staff will move from their offices in Naranja Park within the next two weeks. He has high hopes for this new venue.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9. Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000. According to...
AZFamily
Suspected DUI driver identified after crash leaves Pinal County Sheriff Lamb’s son, granddaughter dead
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police say a suspected DUI driver has been identified on Monday afternoon after a crash left Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, Cooper, and his 1-year-old granddaughter dead last week. The driver, 21-year-old Brian Torres, was arrested at the crash scene on Friday and processed for DUI.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
santanvalley.com
PCSO Searching for Runaway Juveniles
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jalen Conklin, 14, and Kelly Conklin, 12. They were last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Combs and Gantzel Roads. They are presumed to be together. Jalen Conklin has curly, dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black...
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
