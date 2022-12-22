ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Search for missing 2-year-old boy out of Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ — Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy missing out of Pinal County. PCSO deputies are looking for 30-year-old Michael Ruiz. They said he left Arizona City, west of Eloy, around 11:30 Thursday morning. Officials say the child, Benjamin Ruiz, son of Michael, was taken in...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Old garage finds new life with restoration

It took a year and $900,000 to complete, but the newly restored garage at Steam Pump Ranch officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 10. Jon Schumacher, outdoor recreation and resource manager, said he and his staff will move from their offices in Naranja Park within the next two weeks. He has high hopes for this new venue.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
santanvalley.com

PCSO Searching for Runaway Juveniles

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jalen Conklin, 14, and Kelly Conklin, 12. They were last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Combs and Gantzel Roads. They are presumed to be together. Jalen Conklin has curly, dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

