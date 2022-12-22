Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
This Dallas football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Turning Hotel into Homeless Shelter
Dallas authorities are planning to turn another hotel into housing for the homeless. Officials have issued a request for proposals to remodel the former TownHouse Suites Hotel, now a municipal property, to be used as “affordable housing” and “permanent supportive housing” (PSH) for those who are “chronically homeless” or vagrant. The property is located at 4150 Independence Dr.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Southern Gateway Park Project Gets $7.75M In Funding
$7.75 million in federal funding is expected for the Southern Gateway Park Project that will span Interstate I-35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues and is adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. In a tweet, Dallas’ mayor Eric Johnson called the funding “a major investment in Oak Cliff and the quality of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Activates Fair Park as Emergency Cold Weather Shelter on Saturday
The City of Dallas is opening the J. Erik Johnson Central Library to serve as a temporary emergency overnight shelter as the region braces for another night of bitterly cold temperatures. The activation of 250 shelter beds is the next step in what the city anticipates will require opening even...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities
Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
Warming centers open across North Texas as dangerous cold settles in
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Warming centers across the metroplex are opening up right now to make sure no one is forced to endure these dangerous temperatures outside. According to the City of Fort Worth, all public libraries and community centers can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. A few dozen people took advantage of the heat at the Central Library downtown on Thursday evening. However, that location closes at 8 p.m., so staff are passing out information for local homeless shelters. The homeless shelters run by nonprofit agencies are continuing to operate normally, and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Holiday Travel Plans Altered by Severe Winter Weather
Holiday travel was a nightmare for millions of Americans on this Christmas day. While not so bad in North Texas, winter weather caused all kinds of problems around the country. Still, travelers were willing to try their luck to be with loved ones. A warm welcome from family is part...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Arctic Temps, Volunteers Prepare for Christmas Day Clothing Distribution
Despite the cold, volunteers were out Thursday morning scouting distribution sites and prepping for an annual homeless outreach that supplies more than 1,000 people with warm clothes and blankets on Christmas Day. That included loading a box truck with enough donations of warm blankets, sweatshirts and socks to provide a...
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
City of Dallas offers accommodations for those who need a warm place to stay
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is making accommodations for anyone who loses power or just needs a warm place to stay later this week. City officials say all rec centers and libraries will be open as warming centers during normal business hours. If there's a need, the city will look at extending those hours. In September of 2021, after the deadly February winter storms, the city council approved the purchase of eight fixed generators. If the power goes out at any of these locations, hopefully two to three will be up and running by this weekend. There's been a delay...
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
texasstandard.org
How the state’s cold snap will affect unhoused populations, and how you can help
Within the next few days, all of Texas will experience temperatures that drop to below freezing. Amid concerns of power outages, policy makers are also making preparations for the thousands of unhoused people across the state. Kyle Taylor – a member of the Irving City Council and the CEO of...
keranews.org
American Indian artist Brian Larney uses a mix of art, activism to chronicle Indigenous history
Brian Larney is an AI.tivist or American Indian artist. He is also an Artivist where he performs Artivism, a concept that includes art as a form of activism. Larney uses his unique artistry to tell the stories of American Indian peoples and to advocate for Indigenous and land rights. His art reflects his tribal heritage and cultural traditions. Larney seeks to raise awareness about the experiences and struggles of Indigenous people and to promote social justice.
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
2 Different Fires Reported At Same Texas Building Within Hours
Both fires are being investigated separately.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
