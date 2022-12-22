DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is making accommodations for anyone who loses power or just needs a warm place to stay later this week. City officials say all rec centers and libraries will be open as warming centers during normal business hours. If there's a need, the city will look at extending those hours. In September of 2021, after the deadly February winter storms, the city council approved the purchase of eight fixed generators. If the power goes out at any of these locations, hopefully two to three will be up and running by this weekend. There's been a delay...

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO