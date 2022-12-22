ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Airlines Cancel 17,000 Flights Due to Severe Winter Weather But Disruptions Ease

Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. flights since Wednesday. Bitter cold, high winds and snow slowed operations down at airports across the U.S. Flight cancellations eased but disruptions lingered at the end of the weekend. Flight cancellations eased further on Monday but disruptions from severe winter weather across the...
KANSAS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Remain Without Power Across Connecticut on Christmas Eve

For many in Connecticut, this could be a dark Christmas. Friday's major wind and rain storm knocked power out to more than 100,000 Eversource and United Illuminating customers. The company has restored power to more than 173,000 customers since the beginning of the storm, according to Eversource. Eversource Connecticut President...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy