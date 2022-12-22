Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Airlines Cancel 17,000 Flights Due to Severe Winter Weather But Disruptions Ease
Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. flights since Wednesday. Bitter cold, high winds and snow slowed operations down at airports across the U.S. Flight cancellations eased but disruptions lingered at the end of the weekend. Flight cancellations eased further on Monday but disruptions from severe winter weather across the...
NBC Connecticut
Airlines Cancel 10,000 Flights During Severe Winter Storms and Scramble to Rebook Holiday Travelers
Airlines struggled to find empty seats for travelers because flights were so full and schedules limited. Snow, high winds and bitter cold hit much of the U.S. in the days leading up to Christmas. Cancellations began to ease on Saturday as weather improved. U.S. flight cancellations eased on Saturday but...
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Remain Without Power Across Connecticut on Christmas Eve
For many in Connecticut, this could be a dark Christmas. Friday's major wind and rain storm knocked power out to more than 100,000 Eversource and United Illuminating customers. The company has restored power to more than 173,000 customers since the beginning of the storm, according to Eversource. Eversource Connecticut President...
Comments / 0