8 News Now’s Favorite Holiday and Festive Movies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the holiday season in full swing and such a long list of festive movies, it can be hard to pick which one to watch with the family. That’s why 8 News Now has compiled a list of holiday movie favorites from Christmas classics to holiday romances!

Some descriptions are from IMDB.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (1965) – Rated TV-G

Depressed at the commercialism he sees around him, Charlie Brown tries to find a deeper meaning to Christmas.

Reporter Candese Charles said A Charlie Brown Christmas has always been her favorite.

“My dad and I watch it together every year with cocoa and popcorn!” Charles said. “When I wasn’t home, I’d just call him, and we’d watch it over the phone. I love Christmas so much and I’ve always been one of those cheesy kids and my dad indulged me.”

Anchor Christian Cazares also said this 1965 classic was his favorite.

“It was the short film where I got to enjoy it over and over next to my great grandmother, cousins and my immediate family,” Cazares said.

A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983) – Rated PG

In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.

Sports Director Chris Maathuis said this has been his favorite holiday movie for years.

“We’ve been watching this for years and each and every year we laugh out loud as much as we did when we first watched it,” said Maathuis. “It’s a classic. So many funny lines.”

PLANES, TRAINS & AUTOMOBILES (1987) – Rated R

A Chicago advertising man must struggle to travel home from New York for Thanksgiving, with a lovable oaf of a shower-curtain-ring salesman as his only companion.

Next on our list is not a Christmas movie, but rather a Thanksgiving one! Evening Anchor Denise Valdez said she loves the chemistry between Steve Martin and John Candy in the film.

“One is a control freak, the other a talkative jolly traveler,” Valdez explained. “The pair are forced together to overcome the insanity of holiday travel to reach their families. The film is funny, but it also has a lot of heart.”

DIE HARD (1988) – Rated R

A New York City police officer tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Welcome to the party, pal!” It’s the age-old question: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? While we can’t say for sure either way, we have decided to add it to our favorites list!

HOME ALONE (1990) – Rated PG

An eight-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas eve.

Home Alone is an iconic Christmas classic that just has to be added to every holiday movie list. Following along with Kevin McCallister’s shenanigans has become a holiday tradition.

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993) – Rated PG

Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion.

Reporter Ryan Matthey said that the 1993 classic ties in first for him with another from the early 80s: Gremlins (1984) .

“Nothing says winter holidays to me like weird, non-human, furry creatures trying to take over a holiday that is not theirs,” Matthey said.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000) – Rated PG

On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town.

While the original 1966 animated film will always hold a special place in our hearts, you can’t beat Jim Carrey in all his furry, green glory sneaking through town to steal Christmas away from the cheery citizens of Whoville.

SERENDIPITY (2001) – Rated PG-13

A couple search for each other years after the night they first met, fell in love, and separated, convinced that one day they’d end up together.

Evening Anchor Kirsten Joyce said she loves the holiday romantic comedy. She called it “romantic, festive, and all about letting the powers be.”

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003) – Rated R

Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.

News Director Joyce Kotnik said she loves Love Actually because it’s a story that shares various couples’ relationships during a time that is supposed to be about love. Also, because Hugh Grant dances in it.

POLAR EXPRESS (2004) – Rated G

On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

Polar Express is a heartwarming adventure story about an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole which leads a doubting young boy on a journey of self-discovery and wonder of Christmas.

VIOLENT NIGHT (2022) – Rated R

When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).

This is not one for young kids or those who can get squeamish. It stars David Harbour as a ruthless Santa Claus determined to take down an elite team of mercenaries who have made the ‘naughty list.’

SPIRITED (2022) – Rated PG-13

A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.

Spirited is a new movie-musical starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, which tells the story of A Christmas Carol with a modern twist, fun characters and catchy songs.

