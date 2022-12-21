Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
wtva.com
Local firefighters fighting through the cold
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Temperatures will drop to single digits on Thursday night and while some people are in their warm homes, some local firefighters may not be as lucky. And while some might think that firemen have tons of gear to keep them warm, there is so much more that goes into doing their jobs during the winter months.
Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi
A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of...
wtva.com
How Tupelo residents are preparing for winter weather
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Cold weather is coming and the residents in Tupelo have started to prepare for it. The winter blast has pushed up some schedules as people hope to get all their shopping done before the cold weather. Many people were at Todd's Big Star getting last minute...
wtva.com
Ridgeland man accused of buying vehicle with bogus check in Yalobusha County
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - One suspect faces charges in Yalobusha County after he allegedly used a fraudulent check to buy a vehicle in October. According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, Elisha Lindsey and another individual used a bogus $38,000 check to buy a Jeep in Water Valley on Oct. 11.
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
Brought 'to the brink' by the pandemic, a Mississippi clinic is rebounding strong
The pandemic brought many small town health clinics to the brink. But health care providers say the crisis also led to more awareness of the health disparities that have long existed in rural America.
Oxford Eagle
Boure closed until further notice due to structure fire
Oxford’s Boure suffered a structure fire Thursday morning. Oxford Fire Department (OFD) was dispatched at approximately 5:33 a.m. as flames cascaded at the back the restaurant’s doors. Oxonians flooded to Twitter and Instagram to share the news, sharing videos of the fire before units arrived on the scene.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
actionnews5.com
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
County leaders: Mississippi drug addiction center letting residents leave without supervision, posing risk to neighborhood
The leaders of one Mississippi county have filed a temporary restraining order against a drug addiction and recovery center claiming it has not done enough to control its residents and that is poses a risk to local residents. The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors filed a motion for a temporary...
Three killed, one critically injured when train collides with Mississippi family’s minivan
Three people were killed and another person critically injured after a train collided with a Mississippi family’s minivan Monday night. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. at a railroad crossing in the small town of Sherman. Officials from the Pontotoc County Coroner’s Office...
wcbi.com
Lafayette County deputies arrest man on molestation charge
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies made an arrest in a molestation case. Ricky Poe remains in jail on a molesting charge. Investigators were called this past Friday night to the Harmontown community about a juvenile being touched. After a forensic interview was done yesterday, Poe was...
WLBT
Former employee smashes windows out of Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store. Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken...
wtva.com
Three dead, child in critical condition following train collision in Sherman
SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a train collided with a vehicle in Sherman Monday night. Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near Wild Bill’s. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
Lane Kiffin comments on signing the best two players in Mississippi's 2023 class
Before taking the podium on Wednesday, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin signed the best two prospects in the state of Mississippi, per 247Sports rankings and composite listings. Those players, four-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins and four-star receiver Ayden Williams, both sent in their letters of intent within 20 minutes...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Comments / 0