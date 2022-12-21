ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yalobusha County, MS

wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Local firefighters fighting through the cold

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Temperatures will drop to single digits on Thursday night and while some people are in their warm homes, some local firefighters may not be as lucky. And while some might think that firemen have tons of gear to keep them warm, there is so much more that goes into doing their jobs during the winter months.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

How Tupelo residents are preparing for winter weather

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Cold weather is coming and the residents in Tupelo have started to prepare for it. The winter blast has pushed up some schedules as people hope to get all their shopping done before the cold weather. Many people were at Todd's Big Star getting last minute...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Boure closed until further notice due to structure fire

Oxford’s Boure suffered a structure fire Thursday morning. Oxford Fire Department (OFD) was dispatched at approximately 5:33 a.m. as flames cascaded at the back the restaurant’s doors. Oxonians flooded to Twitter and Instagram to share the news, sharing videos of the fire before units arrived on the scene.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Lafayette County deputies arrest man on molestation charge

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies made an arrest in a molestation case. Ricky Poe remains in jail on a molesting charge. Investigators were called this past Friday night to the Harmontown community about a juvenile being touched. After a forensic interview was done yesterday, Poe was...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS

