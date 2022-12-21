ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

footballscoop.com

Marian brings back a familiar face as new head coach

There have been two head coaches in the history of Marian (NAIA - IN) football. After completing a national search for a new head coach following the promotion of Mark Henninger to an assistant athletic director role, you will still only find two names that have led the Marian football program.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: West De Pere tops De Pere

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in non-conference girls basketball action, West De Pere beat De Pere. Click the video for highlights.
DE PERE, WI
FlurrySports

1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster

The Green Bay Packers have struggled the year for many reasons. Mostly, it's because they are a team without a true direction. While they give the appearance of going "all in," the Packers have also heavily relied on rookies and other inexperienced players. They also cleared up space by pushing money into future years, then never used the money, leading to them having a very slim chance at making the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Howard secures second naming rights donation for Howard Commons

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard has secured its second naming rights donation for the Howard Commons public space. The Roger and Star Kimps Family Foundation has agreed to donate $1 million to support the project. To recognize the donation, the village will name the activity building the Roger and Star Kimps Activity Center.
HOWARD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
DE PERE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

20-year-old charged with attempted homicide for He-Nis-Ra Lane shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody last week after he was accused of shooting at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane in November. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, officers took Laquan Taylor into custody during a traffic stop following an unrelated incident and found a firearm believed to be used in last month’s shooting.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Winter Weather Warning issued for Door and Kewaunee counties.

It was not a matter of if but when Door and Kewaunee counties would be included in the winter weather advisories engulfing much of the Midwest this weekend. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night through Thursday evening and the Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through late Friday night. By Saturday, anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow could fall, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour further complicating things. The snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, including almost zero visibility in some spots due to the high winds. By 4:20 p.m., the advisory and watch merged into a winter storm warning, which will now run from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Storm to bring up to 8″ of snow, nasty wind chills

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds could gust...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...

