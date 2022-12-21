Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
footballscoop.com
Marian brings back a familiar face as new head coach
There have been two head coaches in the history of Marian (NAIA - IN) football. After completing a national search for a new head coach following the promotion of Mark Henninger to an assistant athletic director role, you will still only find two names that have led the Marian football program.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: West De Pere tops De Pere
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in non-conference girls basketball action, West De Pere beat De Pere. Click the video for highlights.
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster
The Green Bay Packers have struggled the year for many reasons. Mostly, it's because they are a team without a true direction. While they give the appearance of going "all in," the Packers have also heavily relied on rookies and other inexperienced players. They also cleared up space by pushing money into future years, then never used the money, leading to them having a very slim chance at making the playoffs.
deperehsnewspaper.com
Transfer student from Florida is enjoying the DPHS community atmosphere
Whitney Vande Hei is a freshman at De Pere High School who just transferred from a school in Florida. She’s a member of the Student Council and the French Club. She spoke with Crimson Aviator about her experience at De Pere High School. Q: What changed the most from...
wearegreenbay.com
Howard secures second naming rights donation for Howard Commons
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard has secured its second naming rights donation for the Howard Commons public space. The Roger and Star Kimps Family Foundation has agreed to donate $1 million to support the project. To recognize the donation, the village will name the activity building the Roger and Star Kimps Activity Center.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
spmetrowire.com
Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
seehafernews.com
32 Dogs Rescued from Commercial Breeders, Now In Shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for new homes for 32 dogs and puppies which they rescued from large-scale commercial breeders. The canines were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue Organization, and are now in shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Humane Society is performing medical and...
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old charged with attempted homicide for He-Nis-Ra Lane shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man was taken into custody last week after he was accused of shooting at a home in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane in November. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, officers took Laquan Taylor into custody during a traffic stop following an unrelated incident and found a firearm believed to be used in last month’s shooting.
Green Bay developer wants to modernize more than 100-year-old former saloon
As people, we change with the times. Green Bay developer Garritt Bader wants to keep up with the times by giving a more than 100-year-old building an updated look.
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Weather Warning issued for Door and Kewaunee counties.
It was not a matter of if but when Door and Kewaunee counties would be included in the winter weather advisories engulfing much of the Midwest this weekend. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night through Thursday evening and the Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through late Friday night. By Saturday, anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow could fall, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour further complicating things. The snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, including almost zero visibility in some spots due to the high winds. By 4:20 p.m., the advisory and watch merged into a winter storm warning, which will now run from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
spmetrowire.com
Storm to bring up to 8″ of snow, nasty wind chills
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds could gust...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
Comments / 0