Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Negative temperatures freezing pipes in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Winter weather in the four states is freezing residents' pipes. Paul Keys, a local plumber in Pittsburg says, they've already gotten a few calls about the issue. Keys says, when air temperatures are negative 20 with a 25- mile an hour wind, pipes are freezing. He says...
fourstateshomepage.com
Additional warming stations open up
KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures. Joplin. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m....
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
kggfradio.com
Area Road Conditions
Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
webbcity.net
Worst-case scenario hunter
You could say the person who knows the most about whether our schools are safe is Dennis Lewis. An acknowledged specialist in the field, he’s been hired by the Webb City R-7 School District to make recommendations for a new emergency action plan. During the past several weeks, Lewis...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Royal Heights Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, December 23, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to a fire at 2519 North Florida. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Webb City Fire responded to assist as mutual aid. On first arrival smoke was visible from the...
fortscott.biz
Warming Station At Buck Run Community Center Today
The city will be opening Buck Run Community Center, 735 S. Scott as a warming shelter today. The phone number is223.0386. Please do not go out unless necessary and if you do, take extreme caution in driving and make sure you have warmer than usual clothing on in case of a breakdown or accident.
kggfradio.com
Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information
The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
fourstateshomepage.com
Water outages reported in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are reporting some water outages following blistering cold weather. The Webb City Police Department reported the incidents on Facebook, saying they have received multiple calls of complete or partial water outages across town. Public works in Webb City is working to restore...
koamnewsnow.com
Power outages across the region as temperatures plummet overnight
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you have a power outage you are asked to call and let your electric company know. Your outage might be isolated. Temperatures will become dangerously low Thursday night into Friday. “Neosho, Missouri, area customers: We are aware that some customers have been experiencing blinking lights....
fourstateshomepage.com
How Joplin is responding to the road conditions
JOPLIN, Mo. — We got a bird’s-eye view this morning, of what the conditions looked like from the inside of a “Joplin Special Road District” truck. Crews were out early this morning, around 4 a.m. pre-treating roads. Officials say they felt fortunate there wasn’t any rain...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
columbusnews-report.com
Detective Jornell Fondren
Detective Jornell Fondren and Chief Deputy Nate Jones surveil the area for the suspect in an incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon west of Baxter Springs. Officers located the suspect in a camper at which time the suspect killed himself.
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Grand Lake man headed to trial; accused of starving infant
JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial. Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect. The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause...
kggfradio.com
Special Labette County Commissioner Meeting Called
A special session has been called for the Labette County Commission. Chair of the Labette County Board of Commissioners, Lonnie Addis has called for a special session on Friday, December 30th at 8 in the commission room in the Oswego Courthouse. The board plans to approve abatements, accounts payable, payroll...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg Snak-Atak robbery ends with 2 arrests
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two were arrested early Friday morning in Pittsburg after a robbery at a convenience store. Around 4:40 AM, officers with Pittsburg Police said they witnessed a man running down an alley near the Snak-Atak at 1101 E 4th St. while on patrol. They observed the man heading towards a waiting vehicle just as a robbery call was received.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash closes eastbound traffic on I-44 CLOSED past Exit 38-MO 97
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Eastbound traffic along I-44 MM 43.4 was halted as road crews work to move a stalled vehicle. MoDOT’s I-44 traffic camera located at the scene showed emergency vehicles in an empty eastbound lane near MM 43.4 Thursday afternoon (below). The incident was reported around 2:20 PM.
KYTV
Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
Comments / 0