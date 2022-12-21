ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

koamnewsnow.com

Negative temperatures freezing pipes in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Winter weather in the four states is freezing residents' pipes. Paul Keys, a local plumber in Pittsburg says, they've already gotten a few calls about the issue. Keys says, when air temperatures are negative 20 with a 25- mile an hour wind, pipes are freezing. He says...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Additional warming stations open up

KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures. Joplin. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m....
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin fire a result of heat gun

JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
kggfradio.com

Area Road Conditions

Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
OSWEGO, KS
webbcity.net

Worst-case scenario hunter

You could say the person who knows the most about whether our schools are safe is Dennis Lewis. An acknowledged specialist in the field, he’s been hired by the Webb City R-7 School District to make recommendations for a new emergency action plan. During the past several weeks, Lewis...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

House fire in Royal Heights Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, December 23, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to a fire at 2519 North Florida. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Webb City Fire responded to assist as mutual aid. On first arrival smoke was visible from the...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Warming Station At Buck Run Community Center Today

The city will be opening Buck Run Community Center, 735 S. Scott as a warming shelter today. The phone number is223.0386. Please do not go out unless necessary and if you do, take extreme caution in driving and make sure you have warmer than usual clothing on in case of a breakdown or accident.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information

The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Water outages reported in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are reporting some water outages following blistering cold weather. The Webb City Police Department reported the incidents on Facebook, saying they have received multiple calls of complete or partial water outages across town. Public works in Webb City is working to restore...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Power outages across the region as temperatures plummet overnight

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you have a power outage you are asked to call and let your electric company know. Your outage might be isolated. Temperatures will become dangerously low Thursday night into Friday. “Neosho, Missouri, area customers: We are aware that some customers have been experiencing blinking lights....
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

How Joplin is responding to the road conditions

JOPLIN, Mo. — We got a bird’s-eye view this morning, of what the conditions looked like from the inside of a “Joplin Special Road District” truck. Crews were out early this morning, around 4 a.m. pre-treating roads. Officials say they felt fortunate there wasn’t any rain...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Detective Jornell Fondren

Detective Jornell Fondren and Chief Deputy Nate Jones surveil the area for the suspect in an incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon west of Baxter Springs. Officers located the suspect in a camper at which time the suspect killed himself.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Grand Lake man headed to trial; accused of starving infant

JAY, Okla. – A Bernice man accused of starving a three-month-old infant was held over for trial. Adam Victor Barfield, 36, was charged in February 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect. The then three-month-old was diagnosed with severe malnutrition and dehydration, according to a probable cause...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Special Labette County Commissioner Meeting Called

A special session has been called for the Labette County Commission. Chair of the Labette County Board of Commissioners, Lonnie Addis has called for a special session on Friday, December 30th at 8 in the commission room in the Oswego Courthouse. The board plans to approve abatements, accounts payable, payroll...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg Snak-Atak robbery ends with 2 arrests

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two were arrested early Friday morning in Pittsburg after a robbery at a convenience store. Around 4:40 AM, officers with Pittsburg Police said they witnessed a man running down an alley near the Snak-Atak at 1101 E 4th St. while on patrol. They observed the man heading towards a waiting vehicle just as a robbery call was received.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Crash closes eastbound traffic on I-44 CLOSED past Exit 38-MO 97

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Eastbound traffic along I-44 MM 43.4 was halted as road crews work to move a stalled vehicle. MoDOT’s I-44 traffic camera located at the scene showed emergency vehicles in an empty eastbound lane near MM 43.4 Thursday afternoon (below). The incident was reported around 2:20 PM.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
MONETT, MO

