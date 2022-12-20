The family behind one of Los Altos’ newest restaurants wants you to feel like you’re in their home — albeit a very stylish home — when you walk through its doors. They’ve even gone so far as to bring elements from their home inside Tal Palo, their Mexican restaurant and shop that opened last week on Main Street. Co-owners Adriana Domínguez-Porter and her husband Aaron Porter set up their own kitchen table inside the restaurant, subtle crayon markings intact, and erected their family’s Christmas tree inside the shop instead of inside their home.

