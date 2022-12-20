Read full article on original website
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
calmatters.network
2022 Year in Review Part I: January to June
With the final week of 2022 on the horizon, it’s time for us to start saying goodbye to the year that was. In our typical fashion, the Weekly is reflecting on the previous year in two parts, beginning with January to June 2022 this week. With the COVID-19 pandemic...
calmatters.network
Musical and magical bridges come together in Saturday concert at inclusive playground
Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto is offering a free, festive musical treat this holiday weekend with a performance on Saturday, Dec. 24, by members of the organization Bridges in Music. The group features solo and ensemble performances by young musicians playing classical music, movie theme songs and some pop favorites.
calmatters.network
Pacific Art League celebrates 101 years with art of all sizes
Downtown Palo Alto’s venerable Pacific Art League (PAL) plays with size and scale in its 101st anniversary juried exhibition, “SmallMediumLarge,” in which, as the title suggests, large-scale works are juxtaposed with medium and small pieces, with each of PAL’s three gallery spaces featuring one of the three size categories. “SmallMediumLarge” opened in November and runs through mid-January.
calmatters.network
News Digest: Holiday marathon on TV30 | Winter Wonderland drone show at fairgrounds | Apply for Dublin Police Chief's Advisory Panel
Tri-Valley Community Television is tapping into the spirit of the season, with an ongoing broadcast schedule featuring the holiday tree lightings from Pleasanton and Dublin and the holiday parade and lighting in Livermore from earlier this month, plus a recorded celebration from the opening of Deacon Dave’s lights display in Livermore.
calmatters.network
Tal Palo brings Mexican fare to Los Altos with its homey restaurant and retail shop
The family behind one of Los Altos’ newest restaurants wants you to feel like you’re in their home — albeit a very stylish home — when you walk through its doors. They’ve even gone so far as to bring elements from their home inside Tal Palo, their Mexican restaurant and shop that opened last week on Main Street. Co-owners Adriana Domínguez-Porter and her husband Aaron Porter set up their own kitchen table inside the restaurant, subtle crayon markings intact, and erected their family’s Christmas tree inside the shop instead of inside their home.
calmatters.network
Related Santa Clara developer to appeal decision over wages
A development firm worth $60 billion intends to challenge a state decision that it must pay prevailing wages to workers on its massive project planned for Santa Clara. The $8 billion Related Santa Clara project, from New York City-based firm The Related Companies, benefits from public subsidies granted by the city. Therefore, it’s considered a public works project that must pay prevailing wages, according to a decision from California Department of Industrial Relations Director Katrina Hagen.
calmatters.network
A growing tradition: At Christmastime, Peninsulans flock to the Santa Cruz Mountains to cut down their own trees
Perilous switchbacks and a little bit of mud and frost haven’t kept families and groups of friends from venturing to the Santa Cruz Mountains and cutting down a Christmas tree this time of year. “We have generations of families that come every year; it’s part of their holiday tradition,”...
calmatters.network
Crumbl Cookies shops in Tri-Valley hit with penalties for child labor violations
Popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies is currently facing financial penalties following a federal investigation that found child labor violations at 11 franchises across the country, with the Tri-Valley franchise that operates three locations being hit the hardest. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced Tuesday that an...
calmatters.network
Memorial service remembers hundreds of people who died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, advocates are remembering the 246 homeless people who died on Silicon Valley streets. About 70 residents gathered in McEntee Plaza in San Jose Wednesday for a memorial service featuring rows of makeshift tombstones, each with the name of a homeless person who died between December 2021 and November this year. Among those who died, 146 were seniors. More than half were people of color. Three babies and seven teenagers and young adults between ages 16 and 25 also died on the streets this year.
calmatters.network
Spare the Air alerts banning wood burning issued through Christmas
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing Spare the Air alerts that will last through Christmas Day, banning the burning of wood or other solid fuel because of excessive pollution in the region. The alerts lasting through Sunday are the result of cool temperatures and light winds in...
calmatters.network
Wondering what local services are open during the holidays? Here's a list of answers.
With Christmas and New Year’s approaching, many local agencies and services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas will be operating on adjusted holiday hours. We detail what will be available below. City services. • City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed from Dec. 26 through...
calmatters.network
A water leak damaged her business. Now a local tailor hopes people will return.
For 17 years, Savannah Pham has toiled in her small California Avenue tailoring and alterations shop amid bridal gowns, tuxedos and other dresses, suits shirts and pants needing a tuck here, an expansion there or a hemline lift. Large spools of thread — commercial sized and in every color of...
