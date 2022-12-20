ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calmatters.network

2022 Year in Review Part I: January to June

With the final week of 2022 on the horizon, it’s time for us to start saying goodbye to the year that was. In our typical fashion, the Weekly is reflecting on the previous year in two parts, beginning with January to June 2022 this week. With the COVID-19 pandemic...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Pacific Art League celebrates 101 years with art of all sizes

Downtown Palo Alto’s venerable Pacific Art League (PAL) plays with size and scale in its 101st anniversary juried exhibition, “SmallMediumLarge,” in which, as the title suggests, large-scale works are juxtaposed with medium and small pieces, with each of PAL’s three gallery spaces featuring one of the three size categories. “SmallMediumLarge” opened in November and runs through mid-January.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

News Digest: Holiday marathon on TV30 | Winter Wonderland drone show at fairgrounds | Apply for Dublin Police Chief's Advisory Panel

Tri-Valley Community Television is tapping into the spirit of the season, with an ongoing broadcast schedule featuring the holiday tree lightings from Pleasanton and Dublin and the holiday parade and lighting in Livermore from earlier this month, plus a recorded celebration from the opening of Deacon Dave’s lights display in Livermore.
DUBLIN, CA
calmatters.network

Tal Palo brings Mexican fare to Los Altos with its homey restaurant and retail shop

The family behind one of Los Altos’ newest restaurants wants you to feel like you’re in their home — albeit a very stylish home — when you walk through its doors. They’ve even gone so far as to bring elements from their home inside Tal Palo, their Mexican restaurant and shop that opened last week on Main Street. Co-owners Adriana Domínguez-Porter and her husband Aaron Porter set up their own kitchen table inside the restaurant, subtle crayon markings intact, and erected their family’s Christmas tree inside the shop instead of inside their home.
LOS ALTOS, CA
calmatters.network

Related Santa Clara developer to appeal decision over wages

A development firm worth $60 billion intends to challenge a state decision that it must pay prevailing wages to workers on its massive project planned for Santa Clara. The $8 billion Related Santa Clara project, from New York City-based firm The Related Companies, benefits from public subsidies granted by the city. Therefore, it’s considered a public works project that must pay prevailing wages, according to a decision from California Department of Industrial Relations Director Katrina Hagen.
SANTA CLARA, CA
calmatters.network

Crumbl Cookies shops in Tri-Valley hit with penalties for child labor violations

Popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies is currently facing financial penalties following a federal investigation that found child labor violations at 11 franchises across the country, with the Tri-Valley franchise that operates three locations being hit the hardest. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced Tuesday that an...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Memorial service remembers hundreds of people who died on Silicon Valley streets in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, advocates are remembering the 246 homeless people who died on Silicon Valley streets. About 70 residents gathered in McEntee Plaza in San Jose Wednesday for a memorial service featuring rows of makeshift tombstones, each with the name of a homeless person who died between December 2021 and November this year. Among those who died, 146 were seniors. More than half were people of color. Three babies and seven teenagers and young adults between ages 16 and 25 also died on the streets this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Spare the Air alerts banning wood burning issued through Christmas

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing Spare the Air alerts that will last through Christmas Day, banning the burning of wood or other solid fuel because of excessive pollution in the region. The alerts lasting through Sunday are the result of cool temperatures and light winds in...

