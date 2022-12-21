Read full article on original website
Pentagon issues warning after Turkish airstrikes threaten American troops in Syria
The U.S. worries that Turkey's military operations in Syria could harm U.S. service members as well as allow ISIS detainees a chance to escape and return to service.
thesource.com
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Ayatollah Khamenei’s niece arrested after she compares Iran’s supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims
For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
Sister of Iran's supreme leader condemns his rule, calls on Revolutionary Guards to 'lay down their weapons'
The sister of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Badri Hosseini Khamenei, reportedly has written a letter denouncing her brother and Iranian forces cracking down on protests.
Sand Hills Express
Countries where the U.S. warns Americans may be wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA’s Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to “take precautions” and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the “risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government.”
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television Friday in her first official event as head of state.
Christmas Eve missile strike hits Kherson, Ukraine, killing at least 8
Russian military forces pounded the city of Kherson, Ukraine with missiles on Saturday, Christmas Eve, killing at least eight civilians and injuring dozens more.
US News and World Report
Reaction in Americas Region to Ousting of Peru's Castillo
(Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:. ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, ON TWITTER. "Non-intervention and self-determination...
Peru’s president ousted and arrested after he seeks to dissolve Congress in political crisis
The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in...
Peru president removed from office and charged with ‘rebellion’ after alleged coup attempt
Pedro Castillo arrested for ‘breaching constitutional order’, says prosecutor, as new president Dina Boluarte sworn in
Biden calls on Cuba to release hundreds of political prisoners detained in 2021 protests
Biden issued a statement Friday calling on the Cuban government to release hundreds of political prisoners detained last year during a rare surge in protests across the country.
The Real Reason Iran Says It’s Canceling the Morality Police
Last week, Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced that the Guidance Patrol, widely known as the Morality Police because it enforces the Islamic Republic’s laws on personal behavior and dress, will be suspended. Though Montazeri quickly added that the judiciary will continue to monitor public conduct, the announcement is a clear acknowledgment of the toll that the demonstrations have taken on the regime since September, when the death in Guidance Patrol custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, led to widespread protests.
Iran’s moment of truth: what will it take for the people to topple the regime?
For the past 12 weeks, revolutionary sentiment has been coursing through the cities and towns of the Persian plateau. The agitation was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, on 16 September after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran. From the outset the movement had a feminist character, but it has also united citizens of different classes and ethnicities around a shared desire to see the back of the Islamic Republic. Iran has known numerous protest movements over the past decade and a half, and the nation’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has comfortably suppressed each one with a combination of severity and deft exploitation of divisions within the opposition. This time, however, the resilience and unity shown by the regime’s opponents have consigned the old pattern of episodic unrest to the past. Iran has entered a period of rolling protest in which the Islamic Republic must defend itself against wave upon wave of public anger.
US News and World Report
Biden Appeals Ruling Invalidating COVID Curbs for Migrants at U.S.-Mexico Border
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday said it will appeal a federal court's decision that invalidated a pandemic-era order that blocks migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as other related legal challenges move forward. The Biden administration in a court filing said it wanted to appeal a...
US appeals ruling that would lift asylum restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government said Wednesday it is appealing a court ruling that would lift asylum restrictions that have become the cornerstone of border enforcement in recent years. But there was no indication that the appeal would scuttle a Dec. 21 deadline set by a federal judge to end asylum restrictions that have been used to expel asylum seekers. The disputed enforcement rule first took effect in March 2020, denying migrants’ rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The Homeland Security Department said it would file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging some aspects of the November ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that ordered President Joe Biden’s administration to lift the asylum restrictions.
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
CAIRO (AP) — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency. It said the members had previous criminal records and tried to disrupt the country’s security. Israel and Iran are regional arch-enemies and Iran occasionally announces the detention of people it says are spying for foreign countries, including the United States and Israel. Tehran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli armed groups across the region, such as Hezbollah and Hamas. Network members stole and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped individuals and interrogated them, according to the report. It said the alleged spies had weapons and received wages from Mossad in the form of cryptocurrency. Iranian authorities provided no evidence for any of the alleged crimes.
Protesters gather in opposition to protest George Bush talk on campus, protesters chanting
Members of Young Democratic Socialists of America and Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America chant "Bush, liar" and "From Iraq to Palestine, occupation is a crime," during in protests against former U.S. President George Bush.
