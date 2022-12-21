Drop league openers at Western Illinois and St. Thomas. Grant Nelson’s career night was not enough as the Bison fall to Leathernecks 79-60 The Bison returned to the floor following a week off as they hit the road to Macomb, Ill. to take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Leathernecks, who had won five straight prior to Monday, were picked to finish seventh in the Summit League, three spots behind North Dakota State. However, not even Grant Nelson’s career-high night could propel the Bison to a conference-opening victory.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO