Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers exchange words about each other before Christmas Day battle
The Miami Dolphins take on the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers go head-to-head for the first time ever. The pair spearhead their respective teams, who remain in their own fights to make the playoffs in just a few weeks’ time. Speaking to...
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Leaked Video Shows Dalton Risner Shoving Broncos QB Brett Rypien
Another low moment on the national stage for the Denver Broncos.
Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
RECAP: Bucs Defense Bails Out Tom Brady and Offense in Win Over Cardinals
How everything went down Christmas night between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 37-20 win vs. Commanders
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Saturday's 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The only thing we had from...
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles Remain Top Seed Despite Loss
The NFC playoff picture continues to be muddled entering Week 17.
Alabama vs. K-State: Sugar Bowl preview, prediction, pick for 12/31
Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff. Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans.
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
Sleeveless Drake: Falcons Rookie WR London's 'Last Straw' vs. Ravens
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London carries the burden - and privilege - of being his team's clear No. 1 target as a rookie. And for the most part, London's delivered, as he leads the Falcons in targets (101), receptions (61), yards (699), touchdowns (four), yards after catch (186) and receiving first downs (40).
Charting 2022: Sportico’s Best Data Visualization Stories
In Sportico’s third calendar year of existence, the staff took advantage of the numbers accumulated over more than 30 months to present comparisons of data over time that highlight the ever-changing nature of our industry. We also experimented with more colorful ways to present familiar datasets. Here are our favorite data visualizations we’ve published in the past 12 months (not including our franchise valuations wheels). Click on the headers to read the corresponding stories. NFL Games Account for 75 of the 100 Most-Watched Broadcasts of 2021 (Jan. 7) The NFL in 2021 effectively swallowed TV whole, accounting for 41 of the top...
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Something Different About Derek Carr This Year? Insider Weighs In
The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the thick of things and very much alive in the playoff hunt. However, it’s been a long season for the Silver and Black, which is putting it mildly. Quarterback Derek Carr is not exempt from such an exhausting campaign. At some point, all the negativity and toxicity that Carr has had to deal with would catch up to any human being. At least one beat writer with boots on the ground has noticed a change.
Troubling report sheds light on Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury relationship
Kyler Murray will not play again this season after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, and it sounds like there is a legitimate chance the Arizona Cardinals star has taken his last snap under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. A report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss that...
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his next team. One potential assistant he has been in contact with is former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
Steelers Taking A Unique Approach to Honoring 50th Anniversary of Immaculate Reception via Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization is giving fans a fun, unique, way to re-live the franchise-defining day of December 23, 1972. The day is a bittersweet celebration of the 50th anniversary of the unthinkable play following the death of the player who made it all possible, Franco Harris on December 21, 2022.
Saints Updated Playoff Scenarios - Week 17
A Christmas Eve victory in Cleveland keeps New Orleans in the NFC South title hunt. However, their margin for error is gone and they'll still need some help. Here are their postseason scenarios.
