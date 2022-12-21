The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the thick of things and very much alive in the playoff hunt. However, it’s been a long season for the Silver and Black, which is putting it mildly. Quarterback Derek Carr is not exempt from such an exhausting campaign. At some point, all the negativity and toxicity that Carr has had to deal with would catch up to any human being. At least one beat writer with boots on the ground has noticed a change.

2 DAYS AGO