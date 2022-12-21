ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
WDBJ7.com

Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring. Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.
PULASKI, VA
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
WBAL Radio

Man found fatally shot in Silver Spring parking garage

Detectives from the Montgomery County police are investigating a homicide in Silver Spring. Just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, district officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a parking garage on Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street and found an adult male victim in a stairwell, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WBAL Radio

School bus driver charged with DUI after crash in Cecil County

A school bus driver was charged Thursday with driving under the influence after a crash in Cecil County. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Cecil and Market streets in Charlestown, where Bus 18 struck a guardrail and went off the road into a ditch.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WMDT.com

Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman

EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
EASTON, MD
WBAL Radio

Police find man fatally shot in head in east Baltimore

Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the head in east Baltimore on Friday. Officers said they responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street just before noon for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located a 28-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

