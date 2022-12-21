Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Police Look For Armpit Shooter After Late Night Attack Injures One
A man is recovering after being shot in the armpit overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once at the scene, officers found the 48-year-old victim with...
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
#FlyntStrong: Sheriff Struck During Shootout In Calvert County In Good Spirits After Surgery
The community is rallying around a sheriff's deputy in Maryland who has taken his first steps on the long road to recovery after being shot during a police pursuit, according to the Calvert County Sheriff.Master Deputy James Flynt, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is in recovery days af…
Boys, men arrested after armed carjackings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two boys and two men were arrested on Thursday after two armed carjackings that took place earlier in the week. Police said that two suspects carjacked a food delivery driver at gunpoint on Tuesday evening on Allendale Drive in Landover. On Wednesday evening, detectives found the stolen […]
WDBJ7.com
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring. Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Bay Net
Detectives Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects Breaking Into Vehicles In Calvert County
LUSBY, Md. – On December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles. Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles...
fox5dc.com
4 teens arrested in connection with armed carjackings in Prince George’s County: police
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - Authorities in Prince George's County say they have arrested four teenagers in connection with two armed carjackiings. On December 19, police say a driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. Sean Franklin Mills (l) of...
WBAL Radio
Man found fatally shot in Silver Spring parking garage
Detectives from the Montgomery County police are investigating a homicide in Silver Spring. Just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, district officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a parking garage on Wayne Avenue and Fenton Street and found an adult male victim in a stairwell, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
WBAL Radio
School bus driver charged with DUI after crash in Cecil County
A school bus driver was charged Thursday with driving under the influence after a crash in Cecil County. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Cecil and Market streets in Charlestown, where Bus 18 struck a guardrail and went off the road into a ditch.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Flaming Homeless Man Set On Fire Awoke Neighbors With Screams Before Dying
A homeless man woke neighbors with his screams after being set on fire before he died early Thursday, Dec. 22 in Baltimore, police said.Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, police and fire personnel responded to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue for a report of a person on fire, according to …
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
WBAL Radio
Police find man fatally shot in head in east Baltimore
Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the head in east Baltimore on Friday. Officers said they responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street just before noon for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police said they located a 28-year-old man suffering from...
Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police investigating 'questionable' death after man found on fire downtown
Baltimore police are investigating what they are calling a "questionable" death after a man died after being found on fire. According to officials, police and firefighters arrived at the 400 block of Guilford Ave around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a person on fire. Upon arrival, emergency...
Carjacking Suspect Shot By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Deputy ID'd
A host of charges have been filed against a 20-year-old man who remains hospitalized in Maryland after being shot by a member of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office as he fled from an alleged carjacking. Anne Arundel County resident Tyler Ray Marini Sater, of Stoney Beach, remains hospitalized in...
