North Carolina State

WITN

Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

33K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A strong cold front is bringing gusty winds that are causing several people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina to wake up without power on Friday. Duke Energy’s power outage map reported almost 22,000 customers without power in the Upstate and nearly 10,000 without...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wcti12.com

Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup

With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lanes reopen following traffic incident on N.C. 140

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on N.C. 140 following a traffic incident that occurred at approximately 8:43 a.m. Previously, the left lane was closed near Exit 23 on N.C. 140 W. Updates will be provided as more...
FOX8 News

Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Active list of winter weather closings, delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter weather isexpected through Friday along with an artic cold blast. Get the latest winter weather closings as schools, businesses, organizations, and churches report closings and delays. Click on the link below for a full-list of closings and delays. ►Get the latest winter weather closings and...
WRAL

Investigators return to home of missing NC girl

Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child. Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.

