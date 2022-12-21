Read full article on original website
WITN
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
WAVY News 10
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
FOX Carolina
33K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A strong cold front is bringing gusty winds that are causing several people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina to wake up without power on Friday. Duke Energy’s power outage map reported almost 22,000 customers without power in the Upstate and nearly 10,000 without...
wcti12.com
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
WECT
Lanes reopen following traffic incident on N.C. 140
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on N.C. 140 following a traffic incident that occurred at approximately 8:43 a.m. Previously, the left lane was closed near Exit 23 on N.C. 140 W. Updates will be provided as more...
NC price-gouging law now in effect after State of Emergency declared, Attorney General says
North Carolina's price-gouging law is now in effect, Attorney General Josh Stein announced, one day after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a State of Emergency with freezing weather on the horizon.
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
WXII 12
Active list of winter weather closings, delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter weather isexpected through Friday along with an artic cold blast. Get the latest winter weather closings as schools, businesses, organizations, and churches report closings and delays. Click on the link below for a full-list of closings and delays. ►Get the latest winter weather closings and...
WITN
State troopers warn people driving at night for the holidays to be aware of animals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As you gas up your vehicle to get ready to hit the road over the next few days, you’ll want to be on the lookout for deer, especially at night. “Wildlife is wildlife,” said Rico Stephens, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. “To them, the roadway is just another crossing. They don’t see it as danger.”
WRAL
Investigators return to home of missing NC girl
Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child. Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child.
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express!” read the post that has since been deleted. “Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked. Message us for details.”
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
