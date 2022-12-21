ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Steve Cooper wanted more from Nottingham Forest in win over Blackburn

By Sunny Badwal
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fH6VX_0jqitn2u00

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper felt his side could have been more “ruthless and aggressive” in the 4-1 victory over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup.

Wales international Brennan Johnson fired the visitors in front from the penalty spot, and the Reds could have had a few more but for goalkeeper Aynsley Pears making five saves in the first period.

Scott Wharton’s glancing header brought Blackburn level at the break, but Forest turned on the style in the second half.

Jesse Lingard put the away side back in front with a deflected free-kick and Forest set up their first quarter-final in the competition since 1994 with two goals in the final 10 minutes courtesy of Taiwo Awoniyi and Johnson again.

Cooper said: “I thought we could have been a bit more ruthless and aggressive with our play and because we weren’t quite at that, we allowed Blackburn to have some moments.

“We should have been out of sight after 15 or 20 minutes – eventually we got the first goal but I wanted the team to step on and take the game away from Blackburn.

“I never felt like we did not control the game but I did not like our decision making after the goal. We should never have been in that situation in the first place.”

Cooper hailed the performance of attacker Johnson, who scored two on his return from World Cup duty.

He said: “I thought Brennan was a right threat today, and thought it was only a matter of time before he created and scored again.

“I thought he was excellent tonight, he was the real threat in the game and he took the penalty really well, he committed to his technique and decision so he looked clinical.

“So job well done and a load of positives but also some bits that I didn’t quite like in that performance as well.”

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson knew it was going to be a tough ask coming up against a Premier League side.

Championship Rovers made 11 changes to the side from their 2-0 victory over Norwich at the weekend but Tomasson insists his younger players will learn from the experience.

He said: “We knew it was going to be a challenge playing a Premier League club who have invested a lot of money.

“This journey we have had in the cup has been good and has been one where we have played young players.

“For the young players, they will learn from playing a Premier League club. It’s difficult to find positive things but we are always looking at the development and also getting the balance right, and what is coming up in the upcoming period.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Result and final score after Harry Kane gives Spurs hope

Brentford hosted Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Harry Kane was on target on his return to Premier League action as Tottenham came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag Spurs back from the brink of defeat. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.Follow all the reaction from Brentford vs Tottenham below. Read More The show goes on: Can Arsenal keep up the pace on the Premier League’s return?
The Independent

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Leicester vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with James Maddison and Callum Wilson out

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.Leicester midfielder James Maddison was not fit for the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle. Maddison is still carrying the knee issue which hampered him during England’s World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, Newcastle were unable to call on Callum Wilson due to illness. Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka. Subs: Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, IversenNewcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton. Subs: Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Darlow, Anderson.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice - though he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches.As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four - and even maybe a title tilt - once again. However, they...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confident Eddie Nketiah can fill Gabriel Jesus void for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta knows Eddie Nketiah is ready to help Arsenal in the absence of Gabriel Jesus but is also eager to bring in another forward to make the team better.The Premier League leaders will restart their campaign with a home fixture against West Ham on Boxing Day.Summer signing Jesus will be absent for the Monday night clash and is not expected to play again until February after he required knee surgery at the start of this month.Arteta initially has a straight choice between playing Nketiah through the middle or giving Gabriel Martinelli an opportunity in a central position.Quizzed on the...
The Independent

How to watch every Premier League match on Boxing Day and this week

The Premier League is set to return on Boxing Day, 43 days since the last game in the competition after the break for the World Cup 2022.Arsenal lead the way after 14 fixtures, ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea struggling further back in comparison to recent seasons.At the bottom, at least half a dozen sides look set for a relegation fight this term, with Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest all in the drop zone at present. Two of those teams changed manager just before the long break, while Forest opted to hand Steve...
The Independent

Fantasy Football LIVE: Tips and team news for FPL GW17 as Tottenham take on Brentford

Fantasy Premier League is back and managers are racing to fix up their teams ahead of the gameweek 17 deadline.FPL Towers has granted managers unlimited free transfers during the World Cup break and now the deadline is nearly up, with managers getting only until 11am GMT to finalise their line-up before Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back.Some of the players tipped to shine during the Premier League restart include Darwin Nunez, Marcus Rashford and Reece James should he be fully fit, while it will be worth keeping an eye on double...
The Independent

Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign top of the table and hoping to hit their stride straight away after Christmas, as they host West Ham United at the Emirates.The Gunners built up a five-point lead at the top of the table prior to the World Cup break, but Mikel Arteta will take nothing for granted with such a long way of the campaign still remaining.For the Hammers, it’s about rediscovering a much more consistent manner of playing and earning results; despite an autumn upturn in fortunes, they lost their last three prior to the break and sit only...
The Independent

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Brentford face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Anthony Martial confident with Manchester United progress as season resumes

Anthony Martial believes Manchester United are in good shape to push up the Premier League table.Erik Ten Hag’s side resume their league campaign on Tuesday against Nottingham Forest looking to climb into the Champions League places.United reached the World Cup break with only one defeat from their last 12 matches in all competitions and with a three-point gap to make up on the top four.Asked on MUTV if United should be optimistic, Martial said: “Yes, and why not, we’ve a very good team of players, with a great dynamic about us, a lot of victories already under our belt, we...
The Independent

England forward John Bateman leaves Wigan for NRL move

John Bateman has left Betfred Super League side Wigan to join Wests Tigers in the NRL.The England international forward previously played in Australia for Canberra Raiders and Wigan agreed to let him go after a “frustrating period”.A statement from Warriors revealed Bateman was told in the summer the club wanted him to stay but he expressed a desire to return to the NRL during the recent World Cup.“On Wednesday, December 14, John informed us of his decision that he wants to try the NRL one more time,” said the statement on Wigan’s website.“It has been somewhat of a frustrating period...
The Independent

Antonio Conte sees no reason to talk to Harry Kane about England penalty miss

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has not spoken to Harry Kane about his failed spot-kick for England but believes the forward is ready to move on from his World Cup disappointment.Kane’s missed penalty on December 10 saw his national team exit the World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to France in the last eight.France, captained by Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris, went on to reach the final in Qatar but lost out to Cristian Romero’s Argentina last Sunday in a penalty shoot-out.Conte has warned all of his World Cup players to forget about their experience in the Middle East and is confident...
The Independent

Ben Stokes feels packed international cricket schedule is impacting standard of play

England Test captain Ben Stokes believes the quality of international cricket is being harmed by the sport’s scheduling.Stokes retired from one-day internationals in the summer, saying it was “unsustainable” for him to play in all three formats.Speaking to the Today programme on BBC Radio Four, Stokes, who played a leading role in England’s 50-over World Cup win in 2019, said: “It really has an impact on the multi-format players and people who want to play all three forms.“Obviously you want international cricket to be at the highest standard whenever you possibly can but over the last few years I think...
The Independent

The Independent

994K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy