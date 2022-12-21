Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio and RB Nick Chubb named Pro Bowlers, 5 others alternates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Three Browns were named 2023 Pro Bowlers Wednesday night.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb will represent their team in Las Vegas at the newly formed Pro Bowl Games.

Five Browns – receiver Amari Cooper, right tackle Jack Conklin, cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller and tight end David Njoku – were also selected as alternates.

Garrett, who received the most fan votes among AFC defensive ends, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl selection in six seasons. He has 13.5 sacks this season, which ranks third leaguewide. San Francisco’s Nick Bosa leads the NFL with 15.5 sacks.

Garrett, selected first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, is the first Browns defensive end to make four Pro Bowls since Bill Glass (1963, 1964, 1965 and 1968).

Garrett broke the Browns official franchise career sack record in Week 6 this year and he owns the single-season sack record with 16.0 set in 2021.

Bitonio continues to be one of the best guards in the game today and he was named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl. Pro Football Focus ranks him second among guards with an 86.7 overall grade, including a 95% pass block win rate according to ESPN.

Bitonio becomes the ninth Brown to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Otto Graham (1951-55), Jim Brown (1958-66), Gene Hickerson (1966-71), Lou Groza (1951-56) and Leroy Kelly (1967-72) as well as 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist Joe Thomas (2008-17), Jim Ray Smith (1959-63) and Dick Schafrath (1964-69).

He is the first Browns guard to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls since Hickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, made six straight from 1966-71.

The Browns selected Bitonio in the second-round of the 2014 Draft. The longest tenured Brown on the roster hasn’t missed an offensive snap since the 2016 season.

Chubb, who is fourth on the Browns’ all-time rushing leaderboard, was named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Chubb joins Jim Brown (1958-66) and Leroy Kelly (1967-72) as the only Browns running backs to make four consecutive Pro Bowls.

The 2018 second round pick is currently third in the NFL with 1,252 rushing yards and he is tied for third with 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

The Pro Bowl Games is a new format the NFL implemented for Pro Bowlers this season and will feature skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, which will take place Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised on ESPN/ABC.