Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
New Bethel AME Church Creating a Community Garden
New Bethel AME Church is in the very early stages of creating a community garden. “(We want) to provide more fresh vegetables for the (people) that we serve … increase the level of awareness for healthier options, (and) address (the) somewhat food desert that we have,” said the Rev. Eddie Lake, New Bethel’s pastor. New Bethel AME is located at 2122 Martin Luther King Jr., Ave, in one of Lakeland’s historically Black neighborhoods, with one grocery store in the area.
villages-news.com
We were sold a bag of crap when we bought our home
We were sold a bag of crap when we bought. Renting houses? Children living in The Villages? Gated?. We have nice quiet neighborhood and every week or month someone sets up camp in a rental. Young kids riding bikes in the street and playing games out in the streets. Moved here to get away from kids. Gated? Really? Push a button and you’re in! Watched several people push the button and drive through for a shortcut. Renters using amenities cards? Why?
fox13news.com
'It's a staple': St. Pete restaurant closes after 70 years in business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg staple is shutting its doors after 70 years in business. Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries is closing on December 30. The restaurant’s owner Larry Munch said his parents started the restaurant in 1952. He bought the restaurant in the 1990s and is now retiring.
The City of Lakeland wants to remind you to protect the pipes
The holiday season brings with it lots of cooking in the kitchen! Beware of dumping fats, oils, and grease down your drains!. To properly dispose of kitchen grease, you must first cool and collect the grease in a re-sealable container. Then you can reuse it, throw it in the trash, or drop it off at one of the City’s collection sites.
fox13news.com
Could fish be making the mystery sound heard around South Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. - Could fish be behind the mystery sound puzzling people in South Tampa and other coastal areas?. FOX 13 first brought you the story two weeks ago as many South Tampa neighbors searched for source of a sound made on certain nights. They could hear and even feel a low bass with vibration.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete artist Nick Davis dies at 31
I’m still trying to find my place in the art world. That’s why I just love to draw. I just love to know that art is taking care of itself. And I won’t be here forever, so with the time that I do have, I’d rather my art make an impact. With every opportunity I have to draw, it’s an opportunity to spread a new message. And that’s the only thing I focus on. I don’t need to reach millions of people. I just need to reach one person, and let that one person take the message to the next person.
5 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food and good service.
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
Downtown Board Approves Design of 7-Story Oak Street Complex
A proposal to replace the city block that contains the Oak Street parking lot with 200 apartments and townhomes, 420 parking places and 1,600 square feet of commercial space represents “the first residential project in Lakeland — in Polk County — that has this density and structured parking built in.”
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities
WalletHub found the best U.S. cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
10NEWS
Last-minute shopping plans? List of stores open on Christmas Day
TAMPA, Fla. — As we inch closer and closer to Christmas, people may be running around making sure they have enough presents or food for everyone. But for those who decided to wait until the last minute, there will be select stores that are open on Christmas Day this year.
wfla.com
Tampa Pastor Fighting Stage 4 Brain Cancer helps those in need
Pastor Anthony Brown of Vertical Tampa is fighting stage 4 brain cancer, but still finds it in his heart to help those in need this holiday season and year round. Pastor Brown joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why it’s important to help others even if he doesn’t have much time left on this earth.
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Top 8 coldest Christmases in Tampa history
As the Tampa Bay area braces for a blast of cold air to pass through later this week, experts predict temperatures won't even come close to the coldest Tampa Christmases on record.
Comments / 0