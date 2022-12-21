ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say road conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. This comes as the county was elevated on Friday night to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s highest level of travel advisory, which is a “Warning.” This means that you are advised to refrain from all travel and comply with necessary emergency measures.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
indiana105.com

Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue

Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Blizzard conditions felt across Berrien County

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Blizzard conditions were felt across Berrien County on Friday, as the county was hit with heavy snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures. As 16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca shows us in the video above, the conditions created very low visibility, which is the exact reason why officials are urging you to stay off the roads. The wind can take the snow up into the air and cause a whiteout in a matter of seconds.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

State Police release final tally of roadway incidents in NW Indiana following 4-day winter storm

INDIANA - The past few days presented challenging travel for motorists that chose to drive in conditions that were often "treacherous at best," Indiana State Police said. Troopers found themselves responding to crashes, slide offs, and stranded motorists from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. Through most of that time Porter County was under a Blizzard Warning and officials said the conditions were not worth driving in.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Travel advisory issued for St. Joseph County, Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for residents in St. Joseph County, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. The advisory will be in place from 4 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday. Roads will be hazardous and, in some places, impassible. Snow blowing...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Saturday morning road conditions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Road conditions as of Saturday morning have not improved, forcing drivers to take it slow or stay off the roads all together. Between compact layers of snow covering the ground, high winds blowing snow onto roadways making visibility low, and chilling temperatures making accidents even more dangerous, bein gout on the roads this morning was not ideal.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in La Porte County, IN

Nature and history lovers will find solace and excitement in La Porte County in Indiana. The county has a beautiful trail system that passes around parks and lakes and is rich in natural resources. It also has historical sites that are worth visiting and learning about. The county's name is...
LA PORTE, IN
wfft.com

Noble County issues advisory to avoid travel

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is asking people not to travel in the county. Heavy winds and large snow drifts have created a very hazardous situation. The concern is that conditions will make it impossible for officers to get to anyone needing assistance.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy