95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
Blizzard-like conditions didn't keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States.
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
WNDU
Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say road conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. This comes as the county was elevated on Friday night to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s highest level of travel advisory, which is a “Warning.” This means that you are advised to refrain from all travel and comply with necessary emergency measures.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
indiana105.com
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue
Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
WNDU
Blizzard conditions felt across Berrien County
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Blizzard conditions were felt across Berrien County on Friday, as the county was hit with heavy snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures. As 16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca shows us in the video above, the conditions created very low visibility, which is the exact reason why officials are urging you to stay off the roads. The wind can take the snow up into the air and cause a whiteout in a matter of seconds.
WNDU
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
abc57.com
Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana
Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
WNDU
Travel status worsens in St. Joseph County amid blizzard conditions
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
fox32chicago.com
State Police release final tally of roadway incidents in NW Indiana following 4-day winter storm
INDIANA - The past few days presented challenging travel for motorists that chose to drive in conditions that were often "treacherous at best," Indiana State Police said. Troopers found themselves responding to crashes, slide offs, and stranded motorists from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. Through most of that time Porter County was under a Blizzard Warning and officials said the conditions were not worth driving in.
abc57.com
Travel advisory issued for St. Joseph County, Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for residents in St. Joseph County, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. The advisory will be in place from 4 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday. Roads will be hazardous and, in some places, impassible. Snow blowing...
WNDU
Saturday morning road conditions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Road conditions as of Saturday morning have not improved, forcing drivers to take it slow or stay off the roads all together. Between compact layers of snow covering the ground, high winds blowing snow onto roadways making visibility low, and chilling temperatures making accidents even more dangerous, bein gout on the roads this morning was not ideal.
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in La Porte County, IN
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
wfft.com
Noble County issues advisory to avoid travel
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is asking people not to travel in the county. Heavy winds and large snow drifts have created a very hazardous situation. The concern is that conditions will make it impossible for officers to get to anyone needing assistance.
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
WNDU
First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, December 24, 2022
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite.
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
