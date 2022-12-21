Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the County’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the County government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO