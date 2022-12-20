ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - Kentucky for Kentucky

Everyday Kentucky On The Go - Kentucky for Kentucky
Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the state’s response to the winter storm during a briefing Friday morning:. Kentucky is under a state of emergency. The Governor signed the emergency order Wednesday. It frees up resources like the National Guard. All 120 counties are...
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
WKYT team coverage of arctic weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s team winter weather coverage continues Friday. We have crews throughout our region tracking the impacts of this arctic freeze. In Lexington, crews started treating the roads Thursday night. They’re doing what they can, but we’re dealing with a lot of ice right now. Officials...
Beshear urges caution, power companies urge efficient energy use as cold weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe and stay alive.”. That was a message Governor Andy Beshear delivered in a Saturday morning press conference. Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the current situation, saying the state has seen dozens upon dozens of accidents...continued sub-zero wind chills...and tens of thousands of power outages.
WKYT team coverage of severe winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT Is monitoring a significant winter storm/blizzard that is hitting Kentucky. We are monitoring road conditions in Lexington and watching the transition from rain to snow. It is just raining now, and we are still seeing a lot of people on the roads. It’s all of...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Harsh Winter Weather Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a brutal winter day in Kentucky and it’s among the worst you’re ever going to see with snow, wind and bitter cold temps. Looking ahead, we have snow squalls on the way through Christmas Eve and another snow maker by Monday. Let’s...
KENTUCKY STATE

