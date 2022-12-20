Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
WKYT 27
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
WKYT 27
Everyday Kentucky On The Go - Kentucky for Kentucky
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm response
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the state’s response to the winter storm during a briefing Friday morning:. Kentucky is under a state of emergency. The Governor signed the emergency order Wednesday. It frees up resources like the National Guard. All 120 counties are...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/18: Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts. It is lively here during the holiday season, with Kentucky businesses ringing up sales and lawmakers and lobbyists getting ready to take a pause before descending on Frankfort.
WKYT 27
WKYT team coverage of arctic weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s team winter weather coverage continues Friday. We have crews throughout our region tracking the impacts of this arctic freeze. In Lexington, crews started treating the roads Thursday night. They’re doing what they can, but we’re dealing with a lot of ice right now. Officials...
WKYT 27
Beshear urges caution, power companies urge efficient energy use as cold weather continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “The main message to Kentuckians is stay home, stay safe and stay alive.”. That was a message Governor Andy Beshear delivered in a Saturday morning press conference. Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the current situation, saying the state has seen dozens upon dozens of accidents...continued sub-zero wind chills...and tens of thousands of power outages.
WKYT 27
WKYT team coverage of severe winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT Is monitoring a significant winter storm/blizzard that is hitting Kentucky. We are monitoring road conditions in Lexington and watching the transition from rain to snow. It is just raining now, and we are still seeing a lot of people on the roads. It’s all of...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Harsh Winter Weather Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a brutal winter day in Kentucky and it’s among the worst you’re ever going to see with snow, wind and bitter cold temps. Looking ahead, we have snow squalls on the way through Christmas Eve and another snow maker by Monday. Let’s...
WKYT 27
LG&E and KU asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - LG&E and KU are asking customers to reduce energy consumption amid mass power outages. 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. They say they are trying to minimize extended outages by performing brief service interruptions. They say the interruption durations will vary, but they...
