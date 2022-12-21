Rules for the Sale of Dogs

Dec. 21, 2022

City ordinance prohibiting the sale, delivery, and marketing for sale of dogs sourced from puppy mills takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023

Ordinance is intended to prevent unwitting or hidden support for the puppy mill industry

RENTON, WA – The City of Renton has enacted Ordinance 6072 prohibiting the sale, delivery, and marketing for sale of dogs sourced from puppy mills. The ordinance, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, was passed unanimously by Renton City Council on July 11, 2022. The city's definition of "puppy mill” will be added to Renton Municipal Code on the effective date.

The intent of Ordinance 6072 is to promote humane breeding and prevent unwitting or hidden support for the puppy mill industry. It also provides purchasers with additional information about their new pets. For any dog costing $1,000 or more, sold online or in-person, the breeder, and salesperson (if not sold by the breeder) is required to provide an affidavit regarding the history and source of the dog for review before the dog is sold. Affidavits are on the city’s website.

The affidavit is held by the seller or breeder. The purchaser cannot be required to or agree to waive the terms of the ordinance, including providing the affidavit. The affidavit may be reviewed if a complaint is made regarding a seller, deliverer, or marketer of dogs in Renton. The city will investigate complaints submitted using the “Animal Issue” category on Renton Responds.

If individuals or businesses are found in noncompliance with the ordinance, they are subject to criminal penalties and/or loss of their business license.

