Nadal, Raducanu and Steffi Graf among tennis stars to wish fans Merry Christmas
Many tennis players took to social media to congratulate Christmas and among them are Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Steffi Graff and many others. December 25th is Christmas day and millions of people around the world celebrate it. Quite a few of them are tennis players and some of them took to social media to congratulate the Holiday. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he posted a video on social media in which he said:
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Alexander Zverev in Dubai
Felix Auger-Aliassime did what he needed to do to keep his team in the running for the event as he eased past Zverev in straight sets 6-4 6-3. Alexander Zverev has played some solid tennis so far this year and it's been a positive development for him after the injury. Today he was unable to do much against a very solid Felix Auger-Aliassime who keeps winning matches. The Canadian once again proved better taking this one fairly easily.
“I thought I had to quit tennis because I had lost my vitality and was a sad person most days” – Nadal on foot injury
Rafael Nadal has revealed that he has continued to take injections for his foot injury several times after Wimbledon and needs to resort to the same whenever the nerves in his foot start acting up again. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took injections to numb his foot en route to...
Nadal admits he is behind in Australian Open preparation: "I’m confident that I’ll be able to pick up the level I need to be competitive in Australia"
Rafael Nadal is facing a tricky preparation for the Australian Open as he revealed to AS what his December looked like since he return from his exhibition Tour. Nadal travelled with Casper Ruud to South America following the ATP Finals for several exhibition matches. It was a good way for him to play himself into shape after not playing a lot of tennis in the second part of the year. He played well so the decision proved to be correct however he didn't do much since returning.
Sinner reacts to comparison to Agassi: "It is a huge compliment"
Jannik Sinner has been compared to several players over the years but many do see a lot of Andre Agassi in him and he thinks it is a huge compliment. Sinner is gearing up for a huge year for him as he played some amazing tennis in 2022 but failed to do it consistently. He also did not have the best of luck with injuries but worked hard in the off-season to be ready for the upcoming year. He has all the tools to become successful and a few weeks ago, Italy's Davis Cup captain Barazzutti even compared him to Andre Agassi.
Raducanu spends Christmas in Singapore with training continuing ahead of Australian Open: "Nice to switch off and explore the fun things
Emma Raducanu is in Singapore currently where she took time to recharge a bit and explore the country while also using the countries facilities to prepare for the Australian swing. Raducanu opted against travelling early to Australia but rather stopped by in Singapore once more after she enjoyed her time...
Federer 'happy and enjoying life' post-retirement according to Nadal with regular contact still
Roger Federer is enjoying life as a retired player according to Nadal who revealed it in a recent interview as he also spoke about their relationship and how they talk often. Nadal and Federer saw their rivalry blossom into a really strong friendship that is as strong as ever. In a recent interview Nadal touched upon their relationship revealing that they speak almost daily:
Zverev glad to return to winning ways with World Tennis League comeback: "Happy that I won something"
Alexander Zverev was glad to finish his 2022 year with a trophy as it was a rather disappointing year overall, especially with the injury that saw him miss over six months. This year was supposed to be a major year for Zverev and it ended up being one, just not in the way he had hoped. He was playing some of the best tennis he has ever played on clay this year with a very decent chance of winning the Roland Garros. That was until he injured himself in the match against Nadal.
Fritz skeptical of how Netflix Break Point will be received with hopes of similar success to F1: "The fan base is very stuck in traditional ways"
Taylor Fritz is sceptical about how the Netflix Breaking Point series will be received by tennis fans because they're fairly old and stuck in traditional ways. Tennis has failed to modernise compared to other sports because it is quite loyal to its traditional ways. We've seen it in many things over the years and Fritz is fairly right in pointing that out. He doesn't know how the series will be received due to that despite the premise being really strong:
