Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Lose Track Of Time At The End Of The Year
Can’t remember what day it is right now? There's a psychological explanation for that.
Crews work to clear snow-covered roads for emergency responders in Buffalo after storm that left 31 dead in area
After a deadly winter storm unleashed a fierce blizzard that swept through Buffalo, New York, with calls for help going unanswered, officials say emergency services have been restored and authorities are clearing roadways for first responders and carrying out welfare checks.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
Comments / 0