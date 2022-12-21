Read full article on original website
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 27
TAMPA - The Canadiens held an evening practice at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday following their flight from Montreal. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. Tuesday, December 27. Practice. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 -...
NHL
LA Kings Announce Four Roster Moves
The LA Kings have made the following roster transactions:. Forwards Quenton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jordan Spence have been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forward Arthur Kaliyev has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Byfield,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
NHL
Devils Gifted Ondrej Palat at Practice Amidst Holiday Season | NOTEBOOK
Ondrej Palat has taken the next step in his recovery by joining his teammates in practice. The best holiday present the Devils received this year did not come gift-wrapped. It came in the form of a number 18 jersey being pulled over Ondrej Palat's head, over his full equipment, his skates done up and ready.
NHL
Justin Barron recalled from the Laval Rocket
MONTREAL - The Canadiens announced that defenseman Justin Barron has been called up from the AHL's Laval Rocket before flying to Florida on Tuesday. In 25 games with the Rocket this season, Barron has collected seven goals and nine assists for 16 points, leading all rearguards in Laval. The 21-year-old...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche on Tuesday at Mullett Arena
Arizona has earned at least one point in five of its last six home games. Dec. 27, 2022 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday following a three-day break,...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Stars Preview
Nashville Seeks First Win Over Central Division Rival Dallas in 2022-23 The Nashville Predators (14-13-5) will look to extend their point streak (2-0-1) to four straight games as they host the Dallas Stars (20-9-6) Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Kemell leads Finland past Slovakia
Sweden holds off Germany; Switzerland, Czechia look to build on opening-day wins. Tuesday is the second day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 2 games. Finland 5, Slovakia 2 --...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Cizikas and Nelson Practice
Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas skate following a three-day holiday break, Simon Holmstrom does not. Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas hit the ice for Tuesday's optional morning skate. Nelson exited Friday's game against the Florida Panthers in the second period after an errant shot from Alex Romanov caught him in the head. Nelson leads the team in goals (15) and points (34) this season, collecting five points in his last six games.
NHL
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
NHL
BLOG: Team Needs to 'Stay Patient and Physical' Facing Carolina
Last time the two squared off, the Hurricanes shutout the Blackhawks, 3-0 After coming off a three-day break to celebrate the holidays, the Chicago Blackhawks made an early morning trip to Raleigh, North Carolina to go against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. While being the road team following the...
NHL
Preview: December 27 vs. Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes return to game action following the NHL's holiday break on Tuesday, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 22-6-6 (50 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 6-5 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday,...
NHL
Game Preview: 12.27.22 at NYI
PIT: 19-9-5 (43 pts) | NYI: 19-14-2 (40 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on New York Islanders for the first of four matchups this season at UBS Arena. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against the Islanders. Jake Guentzel lead the team with eight points (4G-4A) in three games played. The last five games versus the Islanders the Penguins are 4-0-1, and Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 in its last five road games versus New York dating back to February 11, 2021. Going back further, Penguins are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against the Islanders. Pittsburgh has just two regulation losses in its last 17 matchups versus New York dating back to Nev. 1, 2018 (11-2-4). Tonight, the Penguins conclude a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 5-1-2 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 28-18 margin.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Canucks
The San Jose Sharks are in Vancouver to take on the Canucks for their first game after the holiday break. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson notched four points in the Sharks win against the Wild on December...
NHL
Maccelli out at least 6 weeks for Coyotes with lower-body injury
Matias Maccelli is expected to be out at least six weeks for the Arizona Coyotes because of a lower-body injury. The forward left the Coyotes' 2-1 shootout victory against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period on Friday. Maccelli is second among NHL rookies with 22 points (three goals,...
NHL
Bringing young players into NHL big challenge for coaches
Crawford discusses several steps needed to make transition work. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistant who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Marc Crawford, Mark Recchi and Phil Housley will take turns providing inside.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury. Sustr, 32 (11/29/90),...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sharks
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW @ SJS), Dec. 7 (6- 5 OTW @ SJS), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 63-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 28-26-4-5 record at home. Vancouver is...
NHL
Krug placed on long-term injured reserve
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed defenseman Torey Krug on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Krug will be re-evaluated in six weeks. During his absence, Krug will be designated for the long-term injury (LTI)...
NHL
MacKinnon could return for Avalanche this week
Center out since Dec. 5 with upper-body injury, 'knocking on the door'. Nathan MacKinnon could return for the Colorado Avalanche this week, coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday. The center has missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury. "We have got to see him coming out of this (holiday)...
