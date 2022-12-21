Read full article on original website
"I thought I had to quit tennis": Nadal on dealing with incurable foot injury at Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal seriously considered the possibilty of quitting tennis because of his foot injury that gaev him a lot of pain whenever he played tennis. It was there at Wimbledon and while he was reluctant to speak about it in the past, Nadal is far more open about it now. Feeling better overall and still competing without pain is one of the reasons why. In a recent interview, Nadal confirmed the suspicion that taking pain medication to play is not something new and he's done it plenty of times:
Garcia recalls happy memories of Fed Cup ahead of United Cup: "If you ask me my favourite memory of Perth, that’s it"
Caroline Garcia remembers happy memories from the Hopman Cup and the Fed Cup ahead of the United Cup which will begin her 2023 campaign in Perth. Caroline Garcia has experience playing in Perth and she returned there this year for the United Cup. Garcia will play for France at the competition and she's excited about it. Being back in Perth generally makes her very happy because she has good memories of the city. She played at the 2016 Hopman Cup and also played for France against Australia in 2019 in Perth.
Fritz believes an openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour: "It would be totally normal and I think people would be accepting"
Homosexuality and sports have always been a touchy topic with the lack of openly homosexual players are common thing across many sports. Thing are improving with time as society grows more tolerant and Taylor Fritz is adamant that there would be wide acceptance on the tennis Tour if a player were to come out as gay. In a recent interview with Clay Tennis, Fritz gave his comments on it adding that is somewhat odd that there are no openly gay players on the ATP tour:
