Windsor, CO

i-70scout.com

Public Health Advisory for Adams and Arapahoe Counties

Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Predicted for Adams and Arapahoe Counties. Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) for this afternoon, Dec. 21 through Friday morning, Dec. 23. Temperatures will drop rapidly as we head into evening hours. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
windsorgov.com

Town Hall Closed Friday, Dec. 23 at noon. Opens again on Jan. 2.

Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., Public Services, 922 N. 15th St., and the Police Department, 200 N. 11th St., will close Friday, Dec. 23 at noon and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Facilities will close again on Friday, Dec. 30 at noon and remain closed through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year holiday. Windsor Police officers are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Police Department can be reached on the non-emergency line at 970-674-6400 and via 911 for emergencies.
WINDSOR, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
commercecitysentinel.com

Weather worries closing Brighton schools

With weather forecasts calling for sub-zero weather Thursday, Brighton's 27J School District has decided to let students start their winter break a few days early. The district announced Dec. 20 that it would close its schools Dec. 22 and 23. Students were scheduled to finish classes this week, with their winter break beginning on Dec. 26.
BRIGHTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions blanket Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver International Airport as storm clashes with strong holiday travel demand

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
DENVER, CO

