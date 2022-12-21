Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., Public Services, 922 N. 15th St., and the Police Department, 200 N. 11th St., will close Friday, Dec. 23 at noon and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Facilities will close again on Friday, Dec. 30 at noon and remain closed through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year holiday. Windsor Police officers are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Police Department can be reached on the non-emergency line at 970-674-6400 and via 911 for emergencies.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO