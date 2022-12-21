Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose
ELMHURST, Ill. - A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday. At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.
Waukegan crime: Suspects carjacked four victims at gunpoint within 24 hours
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Police are investigating four armed carjackings that occurred within 24 hours in Waukegan. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a victim was retrieving an item from their parked vehicle in the 2500 block of Village Park Drive when two suspects wearing masks and dressed in black approached the victim on foot.
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
959theriver.com
Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
cwbchicago.com
Man had fake passports, IDs, and stolen credit cards while burglarizing Edgewater storage facility, prosecutors say
Chicago — When police arrested Jacob Mallander in Lakeview earlier this year, he was allegedly carrying fake IDs, credit cards in the names of several other people, and a burglary tool kit. He received probation in that case, prosecutors said on Thursday, one day after Chicago police allegedly caught...
Woman dies while cleaning Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Lyons police arrest alleged drunk driving offender after he crashes into Brookfield Zoo
Lyons police arrest alleged drunk driving offender after he crashes into Brookfield Zoo. Driver had 47 previous charges but no convictions but will face four Felony charges in latest DUI, drug possession and fleeing crash scene, Lyons Police officials said. Lyons, Illinois — A 24-year-old Oak Forest man who has...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene
LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
18-year-old dead after shooting in Kendall County’s Boulder Hill neighborhood
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot and involved in a crash Thursday evening in Kendall County, according to the sheriff’s office. Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reports of shots fired around 5:20 p.m. on Circle Drive East. This is in the county’s Boulder Hill neighborhood. Deputies […]
WSPY NEWS
Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
CPD suicide: 3rd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says
A 51-year-old officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said. An officer in her 30s also died by apparent suicide earlier this week.
BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut
The new Algonquin location is expected to open late next year
WSPY NEWS
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning. Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Brook police round up 5 people in 1 day for retail theft, disorderly conduct at area shopping malls
CHICAGO - Five offenders were arrested Saturday for retail theft and disorderly conduct at shopping centers in Oak Brook. Oak Brook police say Brandon Hammond, 32, of Bellwood, was arrested following a parking spot dispute near the TJ Maxx Store. Around 12:29 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man in a red minivan waving a gun.
fox32chicago.com
Missing special education student last seen in Harvey
HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
cwbchicago.com
Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side
Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
wjol.com
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery
State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Charles Galloway, 45, of Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Circuit Judge Derek Ewanic to eight years in prison for Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 Felony), and Domestic Battery (a Class A Misdemeanor). Galloway pled guilty to the offenses on June 27, 2022.
