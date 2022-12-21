ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
MANHATTAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
MANHATTAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene

LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill

An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
OSWEGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning. Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing special education student last seen in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. - Family members are asking for the public's help in locating an adult special education student who has been reported missing for days. Kyle Jenkins, 20, was last seen Sunday in Harvey, Illinois. Jenkins attends an Adult Transition program for adult special education students in Community High School...
HARVEY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side

Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy