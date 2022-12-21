Read full article on original website
Disney Has Bad News For Marvel, Star Wars Fans
It's no secret that the last few years have seen a boom in the production of movies and television shows. Thanks to the presence of streaming platforms, audiences have more options than ever when it comes to choosing what to watch. As soon as vaccines made it possible for production studios to pick back up after the covid-19 lockdown, there was a surge in original content.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
What to Expect From Nintendo in 2023
From the pedestrian to the zany, here's what to expect from Nintendo in 2023. Between Fire Emblem Engage, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know a few things about Nintendo's plans for 2023. But what about the games they haven't announced yet? Do they have something else like Nintendo Labo up their sleeves? Will we finally see Metroid Prime 4? There's a lot we know, some things we expect, and then stuff we can only hope for.
Death Stranding 2: 7 Gameplay Changes We'd Love to See
There’s no denying Death Stranding is one of the most unique games ever made. It may not be for everyone, but Hideo Kojima’s blend of cinema-inspired storytelling alongside a unique “Strand” world has definitely left its mark on the gaming community. But as polished as Death Stranding is, nothing is perfect, and there are a list of things we'd love to see the sequal to a bit differently, or improve upon.
Avatar: The Way of Water – Disney Stock Takes a Tumble Despite $600 Million Opening Week
The massive box office opening for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water wasn't enough from Disney's stock taking a tumble after it failed to live up to projections. According to The Wrap, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster was projected to earn around $525 million in its opening weekend. However, the film only managed to earn around $441 million in the opening weekend at the global box office.
IGN UK Podcast #676: Alternative Game Awards 2022
Dale, Alex and Emma are here with the only game awards that matter. The alternative list of stuff they've made up as an excuse to talk about what they've enjoyed playing in 2022, and other things that have driven them crazy. Got a game for us to play or some...
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Reveals a “Spectacular” Lineup of More Than 30 Spideys From the Marvel Multiverse
If you weren't excited for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earlier, then the upcoming animated film's new poster might change your attitude towards it. Earlier this week, the makers of the film unveiled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first poster. And judging by its looks, there may not be a better floating heads poster than this.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Pokemon Scarlet: It climbs to branches and ceilings using its threads and moves without a sound. It takes out its prey before the prey even notices it. Pokemon Violet: Spidops covers its territory in tough, sticky threads to set up traps and intruders.
Kojima Productions Phase 2 - Studio Tour Images
The new life-sized Ludens statue that serves as Kojima Productions' mascot. Photo credit: Daniel Robson.
WoW Patch Details Dec 20
Another round of class tuning is making its way to World of Warcraft following the release of the Dragonflight expansion. On December 20, 2022 you will find that several classes have had adjustments made to them, including the new Evoker class, plus some very specific balances made with Player-Versus-Player combat in mind.
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
Game Scoop! Gaiden: The Sequel to Video Game 20 Questions
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are trying out a variation on Video Game 20 Questions invented by a fan. Play along at home! Happy holidays, and we'll catch you in the New Year!
Genshin TCG: Elemental Reaction Guide
Just like in the rest of Genshin Impact, winning a game of Genius Invokation TCG depends on your knowledge of Elemental Reactions. This guide will serve as an easy reference for the effects of reactions in the trading card game. It'd be easiest to divide these reactions into two types.
Introducing the IGN Community Awards
At IGN, we are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all community members. We have been diligently keeping track of outstanding individuals in this community and are excited to celebrate them for all they do to maintain a positive experience on IGN. From the users who comment...
Epic Games Store's Free Games For December 23 Are Three Classic Fallout Titles
The Epic Games Store has made three classic games in the Fallout series free for a day. Epic’s PC store is giving away free games every day from December 15 to December 30. Today’s offering includes Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel for free. These games will become a part of your library permanently after you claim them. The games are available for free until December 23, 9:30 PM IST.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
2022 Holiday and Christmas Game Events
It's good to be a gamer on the holidays. With so many holiday limited-time events, in-game bonuses, and festive DLC to be had, you are sure to stay busy with all your favorite games this winter break. This is a list of the games that have special holiday events in...
