Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Business Insider
The importance of driving responsible AI
Organizations are increasingly depending upon artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to assist humans in decision making. It can be leveraged by organizations to help improve customer interactions, proactively address risk and fraud, and accelerate time-to-market for goods and services. But these organizations need to be able to understand their AI and ML models before they can be operationalized and used in crucial business processes. Responsible AI has become a requirement for the successful adoption of AI for many organizations.
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
itsecuritywire.com
CloudSEK Blames Another Cybersecurity Firm for Hack
Digital risk protection company CloudSEK claims that another cybersecurity firm is behind a recent data breach resulting from the compromise of an employee’s Jira account. An unidentified party used session cookies for the employee’s Jira account as part of the targeted cyberattack to access various kinds of internal data. The attacker was unable to access the password or the email because the user never used a password to log in but instead relied on single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA), according to CloudSEK. The attacker did, however, gain access to three companies’ customers’ names and purchase orders after taking control of the account.
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
itsecuritywire.com
Addressing the Security Risks Associated with 5G Technology
5G provides increased speed and bandwidth and was created with security as a priority feature; however, a flood of new connections and devices has made managing security much more challenging. Businesses must consider 5G and security as a delicate balancing act when dealing with it. Due to the fact that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads Private Round II for GoPlus Security to Build Permissionless Security Services
Binance Labs, the venture capital, innovation and incubation arm of Binance, is pleased “to announce that it is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.”. GoPlus Security claims it is “a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider that covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to build a safer Web3 environment.”
Defense One
For DOD, 2023 Is All About Proving It Can Build A Tactical Cloud
The Defense Department’s cloud plans are extending beyond the continental United States in 2023, according to a top IT official. The Defense Information Systems Agency wants to develop a prototype for OCONUS cloud, which could be on a ship in the middle of the ocean, on an island, or in sub-Saharan Africa, in the first half of next year, Sharon Woods, the director for the agency’s Hosting and Compute Center, told Defense One.
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
salestechstar.com
Planview Named a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm
Planview Tasktop Viz and Planview Tasktop Hub received highest possible scores in the criteria of Value Stream Management (VSM) dashboard, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, innovation roadmap, and three more. Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, has been named a Leader...
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023
As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.
Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The London office of international law firm Dorsey & Whitney has strengthened its commercial litigation team with the appointment of new partner, Aymen Khoury. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005664/en/ Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London (Photo: Business Wire)
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
hstoday.us
DHS S&T Announces New Remote Identity Validation Tech Demo Challenge
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has announced the launch of the new Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD). Held in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Laboratory, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), RIVTD is a...
Comments / 0