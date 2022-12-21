Read full article on original website
Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. “We just stayed together. We persevered and came out on top,” Johnson said. “I feel like they are a good team and good teams make runs. We withstood that run and won the game.” The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Jakob Poeltl added 16 points for San Antonio.
TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'
Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney is very high on the new signings from the 2022 National Signing Day.
Bulls' defensive woes return in ugly loss to Western Conference-worst Rockets
Apparently, 12 is the maximum number of consecutive quarters in which the Bulls can play good, hard, focused basketball with proper execution.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past Cavs for 9th straight win
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each scored 32 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to nine games with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3
Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018, intercepting Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3
Justin Fields to remain active for Chicago Bears, despite suffering from multiple injuries,
The Chicago Bears have elected not to shut down quarterback during the team's final two games of the season despite him having multiple minor injuries.
Broncos fire two more coaches after parting ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos continued to trim their coaching staff on Monday, firing special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry.
