With tension rising in the Pacific, US special operators have a new goal: Creating 'multiple dilemmas' for China
The "placement, access, and influence" of US special operators are "extremely powerful" for countering aggression, SOCOM's top general says.
Another U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Movements Peculiarly Publicized
USNThere have been a string of highly unusual public disclosures about the Navy's Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarines this year.
defensenews.com
Defense bill underlines need for tactically responsive space program
WASHINGTON — The compromise version of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act keeps language calling for the U.S. Space Force to fund a tactically responsive space program — continuing a three-year push for the service to prioritize the capability. The policy bill urges the Space Force to...
House passes defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list.The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than President Joe Biden requested, the second consecutive year Congress significantly exceeded his request, as lawmakers seek to boost the nation's military competitiveness with China and Russia.The House passed the bill by a vote of 350-80, with 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against the bill. It now goes to...
US-China defense race: World’s first sixth-generation aircraft B-21 nuclear bomber debuts
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and the U.S. Air Force have finally rolled out the world's first sixth-generation aircraft after over three decades, amid a tight arms race with China. The B-21 "Raider," a long-range nuclear bomber, was unveiled on Friday, at the company's facility in Palmdale, California, according to a...
University of California Grad Student Unions Secure Historic New Contract
University of California grad students approved a new contract Friday that will provide major wage gains and protections against harassment, officially ending the strike that saw 48,000 walk off their jobs six weeks ago in the largest strike of academic workers in the country. Academic student employees will see their minimum wage rise from $23,250 to roughly $34,000 for the nine-month school year by Oct. 1, 2024, while graduate student researchers will receive a minimum of $34,564.50. The 46 percent increase represents a historic win for academic workers, although divisions within the unions saw some wanting to hold out for more even as the vote passed. The union representing 12,000 postdoctoral students and academic workers had already returned to work earlier this month after securing a new $70,000 minimum wage in their contracts. The new contracts will also provide funding and reimbursement for child-care during both the school year and summer, as well as increase paid family leave.Read it at Los Angeles Times
americanmilitarynews.com
Congress overturns military COVID vax mandate in defense budget bill
Language to overturn the military-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been added to the 2023 defense budget bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The language would require the military to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for U.S. service members within 30 days of the NDAA being signed into law.
Alabama U.S. Representative Mike Rogers Applauds Passage of the National Defense Authorization Act
Washinton, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the House passage of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.
US News and World Report
U.S. State Department Approves Potential Sale of Chinook Helicopters to South Korea - Pentagon
(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Chinook helicopters and related equipment to South Korea in a deal valued at an estimated $1.5 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The Pentagon said Boeing was the prime contractor for the weapons. (Reporting by Costas Pitas in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Australia, United States to invite Japan into three-way military exercises
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The United States and Australia said they will invite Japan to participate in joint military exercises in Australia that are part of broader U.S. efforts to curb China’s influence in the region. U.S. Secretary of...
defensenews.com
US Army intel office plots AI development with Project Linchpin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s one-stop shop for all things intelligence and electronic warfare is in the preliminary stages of constructing a digital pipeline to more efficiently develop artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. The undertaking, dubbed Project Linchpin, is a collaboration between the Program Executive Office...
newsnationnow.com
Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed
(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
defensenews.com
US military’s National Media Exploitation Center to refocus on China
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials plan to shrink the National Media Exploitation Center, a hub coordinating FBI, CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency efforts to parse documents, video, audio and other information sources for defense and intelligence distribution, to better position it for a future competition with China.
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmakers Authorize $800 Million More for Ukraine in Defense Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or...
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
U.S. to increase rotational military presence in Australia, invite Japan
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.
