Comments / 0

 

defensenews.com

Defense bill underlines need for tactically responsive space program

WASHINGTON — The compromise version of the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act keeps language calling for the U.S. Space Force to fund a tactically responsive space program — continuing a three-year push for the service to prioritize the capability. The policy bill urges the Space Force to...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Minnesota

House passes defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate

A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list.The bill provides for about $45 billion more for defense programs than President Joe Biden requested, the second consecutive year Congress significantly exceeded his request, as lawmakers seek to boost the nation's military competitiveness with China and Russia.The House passed the bill by a vote of 350-80, with 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against the bill. It now goes to...
TheDailyBeast

University of California Grad Student Unions Secure Historic New Contract

University of California grad students approved a new contract Friday that will provide major wage gains and protections against harassment, officially ending the strike that saw 48,000 walk off their jobs six weeks ago in the largest strike of academic workers in the country. Academic student employees will see their minimum wage rise from $23,250 to roughly $34,000 for the nine-month school year by Oct. 1, 2024, while graduate student researchers will receive a minimum of $34,564.50. The 46 percent increase represents a historic win for academic workers, although divisions within the unions saw some wanting to hold out for more even as the vote passed. The union representing 12,000 postdoctoral students and academic workers had already returned to work earlier this month after securing a new $70,000 minimum wage in their contracts. The new contracts will also provide funding and reimbursement for child-care during both the school year and summer, as well as increase paid family leave.Read it at Los Angeles Times
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Congress overturns military COVID vax mandate in defense budget bill

Language to overturn the military-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been added to the 2023 defense budget bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The language would require the military to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for U.S. service members within 30 days of the NDAA being signed into law.
defensenews.com

US Army intel office plots AI development with Project Linchpin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s one-stop shop for all things intelligence and electronic warfare is in the preliminary stages of constructing a digital pipeline to more efficiently develop artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. The undertaking, dubbed Project Linchpin, is a collaboration between the Program Executive Office...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsnationnow.com

Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed

(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
ALABAMA STATE
defensenews.com

US military’s National Media Exploitation Center to refocus on China

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials plan to shrink the National Media Exploitation Center, a hub coordinating FBI, CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency efforts to parse documents, video, audio and other information sources for defense and intelligence distribution, to better position it for a future competition with China.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Lawmakers Authorize $800 Million More for Ukraine in Defense Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
ALABAMA STATE

