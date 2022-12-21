Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
allsportstucson.com
Former Douglas lineman John Necas, who signed with USC, later coached Bulldogs, passes away
Former Douglas lineman John Necas, a Class of 1987 graduate who signed with USC and later coached the Bulldogs, has passed away at age 53. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Those close to him have indicated his passing was unexpected. Necas was a 6-foot-6 and 290-pound offensive...
Oxnard, December 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oxnard. The Channel Islands High School basketball team will have a game with Rio Mesa High School on December 23, 2022, 19:00:00. The Channel Islands High School basketball team will have a game with Rio Mesa High School on December 23, 2022, 17:30:00.
islefile.org
New Faces at CI: Ms. Jesica Alcala
Hometown and High School: Oxnard, California. Rio Mesa High School graduate. I attended. Santa Clara High School my freshman year, then transferred to Rio Mesa my sophomore year. Position: ASB Bookkeeper. Previous Employment: I have worked at a vet hospital since 2017 and. continue to work/help once a month/part-time. Before...
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Noozhawk
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster
Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
foxla.com
Christmas tamales: Shoppers wait in line for masa in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. - It's almost that special times of year!. With Christmas just days away, some are preparing to make traditional foods to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, a long line was seen wrapping around a market in Downey, with some shoppers waiting for hours to buy fresh masa, the main ingredient for tamales, a beloved holiday staple in Los Angeles and beyond.
Ventura County Reporter
In Brief: Week of Dec. 20
Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin. The blaze was allegedly...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
De León claims some L.A. Council colleagues have reached out, blames ‘narrative'
Embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant today in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the council who have reached out to him.
Confrontation erupts on last day of operation at Griffith Park pony rides
On the last day of operation of the iconic pony rides at Griffith Park, a confrontation took place.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Augabonita to feature 'Saltwater fly fishing in the Channel Islands and Catalina'
The featured speaker for the Jan. 3 Aguabonita Flyfishers general meeting will be Michael Schweit, Southwest Council Fly Fishers International. The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m., and will be held at the United Methodist Church located at 639 N. Norma St. The Channel Islands and Catalina waters are...
Santa Barbara Edhat
New Building on San Andres Street?
The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
2urbangirls.com
Six-vehicle crash leaves one dead on LA area freeway
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
kvta.com
Not Guilty Pleas In Fatal DUI Crash On PCH Near Mugu Rock
Updated--A Los Angeles man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a fatal DUI hit and run traffic collision in Ventura County that killed one person and seriously injured another. The CHP says it happened late Wednesday night on Pacific Coast Highway just north of Mugu Rock. The CHP...
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
Firefighters knockdown Santa Maria structure fire
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire responded to a fire at 1:01 p.m. at a detached garage on the 1300 block of Solomon Rd.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Detached house sells in Santa Barbara for $6.3 million
A spacious house built in 2007 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 3,194-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 12, 2022 for $6,300,000, or $1,972 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
