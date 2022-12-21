Read full article on original website
University of California grad students approved a new contract Friday that will provide major wage gains and protections against harassment, officially ending the strike that saw 48,000 walk off their jobs six weeks ago in the largest strike of academic workers in the country. Academic student employees will see their minimum wage rise from $23,250 to roughly $34,000 for the nine-month school year by Oct. 1, 2024, while graduate student researchers will receive a minimum of $34,564.50. The 46 percent increase represents a historic win for academic workers, although divisions within the unions saw some wanting to hold out for more even as the vote passed. The union representing 12,000 postdoctoral students and academic workers had already returned to work earlier this month after securing a new $70,000 minimum wage in their contracts. The new contracts will also provide funding and reimbursement for child-care during both the school year and summer, as well as increase paid family leave.Read it at Los Angeles Times
Indigenous peoples have persisted in the face of systemic racism and oppression to make indispensable contributions to our society. Earlier this week, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we shared stories of five Native Americans who helped shape American culture. Today, here are five more Natives of note who had a tremendous impact on culture in the United States.
Last month was Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate native people's culture and for others to consider what it means to be native. But it's crucial to keep learning about the social, political, and cultural sphere of the native world — and a great way to do so yourself is by looking at Native American documentaries.
The Revolutionary War broke out during a smallpox epidemic, and in response, General George Washington ordered the inoculation of the Continental Army. But Washington did not have to convince fearful colonists to protect themselves against smallpox ― they were the ones demanding it. In The Contagion of Liberty: The...
YPSILANTI, MI -- Veterans from across the state have been coming together to share and document their firsthand accounts from their time in the U.S. military. The Office of U.S. Senator Gary Peters hosted a Veterans History project event on Friday, Dec. 9, in Eastern Michigan University’s Halle Library as a way to preserve the stories of military veterans that served from World War I to the present.
