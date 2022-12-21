ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WETM 18 News

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills v. Bears

CHICAGO (WIVB) — The Bills are playing on Saturday again, this time taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, […]
BUFFALO, NY

