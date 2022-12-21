Read full article on original website
The Best Programming Languages for Working with AI
You will require coding skills if you want to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). How do you begin? and Which programming language is ideal for AI? How about starting with these programming languages? I will list high-level overview of the top programming languages for artificial intelligence in this article, along with an explanation of their salient characteristics.
Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products
In general, digital products are developing in a way that improves user experience and engages more users. A trend that's on the rise is gamification. Investing in gamification has increased by 60% from 4.91 billion USD in 2016 to 11.94 billion USD in 2021, according to Statista. It seems gamification is a “standard” that every Fintech product (and digital banking product) must have [1] [2] [3].
The Noonification: Debugging Like a Senior Developer: Watch And Evaluate (12/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Inheritance vs Composition: Using a Role-Playing Game in JavaScript...
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
KTEN.com
10 Best Paraphrasing Tools For Thesis & Academic Writing | 2023
Originally Posted On: https://digitalgondola.com/best-paraphrasing-tools-for-thesis-academic-writing/. Thesis papers are academic papers that require a lot of research, but it is not easy to discover and use new information. Writing a thesis paper can be very challenging, especially if the student does not understand what the paper entails and what to do. The student has to write a thesis paper that is informative, well-researched, and well-structured. It is a common challenge for most students who do not have enough time and resources to work on their thesis papers.
Top 7 Software Quality Engineering Trends to Attain Positive Business Outcomes in 2023 — Part 2
In the first part of the article, we discussed how businesses can improve software quality, deliver at a fast pace, and increase customer satisfaction levels by relying on such significant QA trends as... Test automation. Quality engineering for emerging technologies. Value stream management. Sustainable quality engineering. Today, I suggest having...
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
How to Create Toast Notifications in React Applications
In a web application, toast notifications are an easy and efficient way to give consumers feedback. They can be utilized to notify users of successful or unsuccessful tasks, mistakes, or just to convey a general message. We'll examine utilizing the react-toastify package to implement toast notifications in a React application. In this article I will show you how to use Tailwind to add some stylish design elements.
Key 2022 Statistics in the No-Code/Low-Code Market
By 2024, 75% of companies worldwide will use at least 4 no-code tools. By offering turnkey solutions for automation and developing applications without requiring coding skills, no-code and low-code tools are booming. We explore a market poised for exponential growth in the coming years. Good to know. $251 billion: that's...
geekwire.com
AI’s next frontier: AlphaCode can match programming prowess of average coders
Artificial intelligence software programs are becoming shockingly adept at carrying on conversations, winning board games and generating artwork — but what about creating software programs? In a newly published paper, researchers at Google DeepMind say their AlphaCode program can keep up with the average human coder in standardized programming contests.
Troubleshooting Common Video Game Problems: A Guide for Gamers
As a gamer, there's nothing more frustrating than encountering a problem while playing your favorite game. Whether it's a glitch, a bug, or a technical issue, it can ruin your gaming experience and make it difficult to enjoy the game. In this guide, we'll cover some common video game problems and how to troubleshoot and fix them.
hackernoon.com
8 Debugging Techniques for Dev & Ops Teams
Software engineers spend most of their time debugging. And their work is not so easy as they have to look into different layers of the software, which are not in their direct control. They just have to take an insight into the error log. This blog will help you understand...
How to Build a Python Interpreter Inside ChatGPT
This story is inspired by a similar story, Building A Virtual Machine inside ChatGPT. I was impressed and decided to try something similar, but this time instead of a Linux command line tool, let’s ask ChatGPT to be our Python interpreter. I want you to act as a Python...
Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
Innovating ESOP Distribution: An Interview With Eqvista Founder Tomas Milar
Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) are one of the best ways for startups to reward their employees and attract new talent to grow their business. While there are traditional ways to structure ESOPs, Eqvista has innovated how ESOP is distributed. I sat down with Eqvista founder Tomas Milar for his...
Low-Code Software Engineering: 7 Things to Know
"Nearly everyone working in tech has an opinion about low and no code tools." - Katrina Dene, Director of Communications, StackOverflow. Does Low-Code Lead To More Or Less Spaghetti Code?. The debate about low-code is in full swing with developers from all backgrounds weighing in. What's your take? Does low-code...
Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art
Electronic waste is toxic and not biodegradable, so it poses a huge threat to the environment when not recycled properly. Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. When asked about her favourite thing when new customers see her products, Amanda explained, "It's so cool because...
Optimizing Images in a Few Steps
This article will be devoted to optimizing images on the site, both obvious and not-so-obvious. In a few steps, we will try to optimize our images so that our site works as quickly and optimally as possible. Introduction. To begin with, we will create a simple html file, where several...
Why European researchers hooked up a quantum machine to a supercomputer
Fade CreativeTwo machines are better than one.
Building Continuous Delivery Pipeline using CDK Pipelines Modern API
In this step-by-step tutorial, we're going to learn how to build continuous delivery using CDK pipelines using modern API. Before discussing CDK Pipelines, let us discuss a few things first so that we're all on the same page. What is a CI/CD pipeline?. A CI/CD pipeline automates your software delivery...
