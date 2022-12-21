Read full article on original website
The Noonification: Will ChatGPT Change Coding Interviews Forever? (12/24/2022)
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
LinkedIn founder and VC Reid Hoffman says ‘human amplification’ via A.I. will revolutionize large enterprises in the next five years
Reid Hoffman (center), partner at Greylock, founder of LinkedIn, and co-founder of A.I. startup Inflection, speaks at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. summit in San Francisco on Dec. 6, 2022. Workers in professions ranging from software engineering to medicine can plan to benefit from human amplification—the coupling of human intelligence with technology—within...
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how A.I. is turning the TurboTax parent into more than a ‘transactional’ platform: It’s ‘actually doing the work for you’
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi explains how artificial intelligence has become a key part of the companies strategy moving forward at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. conference. Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi is quick to explain why he’s placed artificial intelligence (A.I.) at the center of his company, the corporate parent of online financial tools like TurboTax, Quickbooks, and Credit Karma. “We think A.I. is the largest platform shift since electricity and the internet, and we think it’s actually more dramatic than that,” he told Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn at the Fortune Brainstorm A.I. conference in San Francisco on Monday. “It’s not a side gig,” Goodarzi said.
Money Making Ideas Using OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL·E 2
ChatGPT has gained 1 million users in only 6 days. For perspective, it took Instagram 2.5 months, Facebook in 10 months, and Twitter in nearly 2 years. And this A.I can do just nearly anything under the sun. So, with that in mind,
Use this email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job
LinkedIn career expert Blair Heitmann shares an email template to help job seekers successfully network and explore careers they're interested in.
Great! AI Can Generate All the Diaspora Food Writing Tropes
As if there weren’t already enough “stinky lunchbox” stories in the canon of diaspora food writing, another argument in favor of putting that tired trope to rest: ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot that can algorithmically generate pieces of writing and conversation, is capable of nailing down the narrative exactly, churning out an essay I wouldn’t be surprised to read in a food publication during a heritage month.
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
The Digital Age Graphics: 2023 Edition
The digital age is a term used to describe the current period of history, characterized by the rapid transformation of society through digital technologies. In 2023, the world of digital graphics will be far more advanced than it is today. We will see a new wave of photorealistic, ultra-high-definition images that are more lifelike than ever before. Ray tracing is already being used in the film industry to create stunningly realistic visuals, and it will soon be available to the masses.
Importance of Human Interaction as AI and ML Rises
Interaction, communication, and emotional approach are the key characteristics of humans. However, as digital transformation in modern enterprises reaches new heights, AI and ML tools have mostly replaced the role of humans in interactions. Chatbots and AI-based call attendants are gaining ground swiftly while diminishing the need for human interaction....
Meet ChatGPT: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot That Knows Everything
If you still haven’t heard about the latest development in the field of conversational AI, let us introduce you to ChatGPT, the newest release from OpenAI. This large language model is available for everyone to use for a limited time. It has been creating a buzz on social media for its engaging, sometimes humorous, and occasionally dark responses to user queries. People all over the globe are having fun interacting with ChatGPT and trying to push its boundaries. So what is ChatGPT, and what makes it different from other conversational AI systems?
Haiku Poetry Created by Artificial Intelligence
In a recent study published in Computers in Human Behavior, a team of researchers from Japan compare human-made and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated haiku poetry in order to examine the similarities between the two styles. This study holds the potential to better understand how AI can mimic humans in a variety of ways as the technology continues to progress.
