News & Announcements

Image: Youth with STAGES Performing Youth Academy perform a show in the park.

Have you ever found comfort in a song?

Or, have you danced when you were happy? Identified with a story? Started a conversation about a movie? Been intrigued by a photograph or painting?

One way or another, arts and culture touches all our lives. It brings people together, makes us think, and powers economies.

So how do we create a community where arts and culture thrive? Where everyone at every age has opportunities to explore creative expression, community, and self through the arts?

The Hillsboro Arts & Culture Endowment was created with that mission in mind.

Maximizing community impact

Established nearly 10 years ago with the goal of creating a sustainable funding stream for arts and culture, the Endowment is part of a unique public-private partnership between the City of Hillsboro, Hillsboro Community Foundation, and a group of dedicated community members.

More than $365,000 has been raised for the Arts & Culture Endowment since its inception, including over $37,000 raised on December 9, 2022, at a benefit concert held at the Walters Cultural Arts Center.

Each year, a portion of the interest generated from the fund is distributed to artists and organizations who make Hillsboro a more creative, artful place to live. To date, more than $60,000 from the fund has gone back into the community. That number will continue to grow as the Endowment grows, fueled by private donations and financial gifts.

With this funding model, the Hillsboro Arts & Culture Endowment is greater than the sums in its accounts. It represents the collective will and power of community.

“Individually, we can buy tickets and attend events to support the arts and that’s really important, but an endowment provides us with the opportunity to join together and pool our resources to support the arts for many years to come,” said Fred Johnson, a Hillsboro Community Foundation board member.

Local dollars for local groups

The impact of the Endowment has already been seen and felt. A total of 17 organizations in Hillsboro have received funding, including STAGES Performing Arts Youth Academy, The Immigrant Story, and others.

For Cindy Wilkins, executive director of STAGES Performing Arts Youth Academy, the Endowment has created opportunities for youth.

“Having funding to help children find their voice and discover their ‘tribe’ is life altering,” Wilkins said. “The arts break down barriers and establish a common denominator.”

But it’s not only the youth who benefit from a greater sense of community.

“Arts and arts education is directly linked to wellbeing and culture,” said Sankar Raman, executive director of the Immigrant Story. “A city that supports its arts and artists in the long run will come out as the most livable community,”

‘A more vibrant and inclusive place’

The Hillsboro Arts & Culture Endowment has come a long way in a short period of time. The future of the Endowment depends on community members like you. Tax-deductible charitable donations can be made to the Endowment through Hillsboro Community Foundation.

When you consider a gift to the Hillsboro Arts & Culture Endowment, you know that your contribution will keep giving and will help support arts and culture in Hillsboro for decades to come.

“Hillsboro is a more vibrant and inclusive place to live in part because of our thriving arts programs,” said Lynn Scheller, a founding community member of the Hillsboro Arts & Culture Endowment.

Find out how you can make a contribution to the Endowment: Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/ArtsEndowment.