Buffalo, NY

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Cleveland Browns signing

The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the NFL playoffs this season, but it looks like the team is already making plans for the future with an absolutely massive signing this week, locking up starting right tackle Jack Conklin for the next few years. According to NFL insider Adam...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns announce cold weather allowances for fans attending Week 16 Saints game

Hey, that’s generous of them: the Cleveland Browns announced that fans attending Week 16’s game with the New Orleans Saints may bring some of their own accommodations in light of the severe winter weather impacting the area. With temperatures plunging near zero overnight and kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on Saturday, the Browns are allowing fans to bring their own blankets, thermos, and portable chargers for heated apparel.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery

Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over. Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game. Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just... The post Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season

The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
The Spun

Mike McDaniel's Comment About Opposing NFL Coach Going Viral

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows how to lighten the mood, that's for sure. Although the Dolphins are currently on a three-game losing streak, McDaniel seems upbeat heading into this Sunday's game against the Packers. When asked about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Friday, McDaniel made a hilarious comment...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances

For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
SEATTLE, WA

