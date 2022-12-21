Read full article on original website
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Bill Belichick was seen saying 'what the (expletive)' after a Bengals TD and NFL fans had jokes
The New England Patriots are at home this week against the Bengals where they are trying to rebound from one of the most humiliating losses in franchise history last week against the Raiders in Las Vegas. So how are things going for them at Gillette Stadium? Not great. Not great...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Cleveland Browns signing
The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the NFL playoffs this season, but it looks like the team is already making plans for the future with an absolutely massive signing this week, locking up starting right tackle Jack Conklin for the next few years. According to NFL insider Adam...
Look: NFL Stadium Is Mostly Empty For Christmas Eve Game
Chicago Bears fans apparently don't want to spend their Christmas Eves at Soldier Field enduring frigid temperatures. Soldier Field is mostly empty just ahead of kickoff between the Bears and Bills this Saturday afternoon. The NFL clearly didn't think this one through. Most fans aren't ...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Josh Jacobs goes off after Raiders loss to Steelers 'I'm tired of dealing with this'
There is plenty for Raiders players to be frustrated about right now. They just watched another first half lead slip away. But even in times like these, you rarely hear players air their frustrations the way Josh Jacobs did after the game. And everything he said was justified. The defense...
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had a the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Saturday’s game.
Browns announce cold weather allowances for fans attending Week 16 Saints game
Hey, that’s generous of them: the Cleveland Browns announced that fans attending Week 16’s game with the New Orleans Saints may bring some of their own accommodations in light of the severe winter weather impacting the area. With temperatures plunging near zero overnight and kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on Saturday, the Browns are allowing fans to bring their own blankets, thermos, and portable chargers for heated apparel.
Zach Wilson, fourth-string New York Jets quarterback
The New York Jets have a quarterback problem and it starts and ends with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Wilson. In Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets coach Robert Saleh pulled the former BYU star and inserted Chris Streveler. This is Streveler’s pro football...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
The Jets benched Zach Wilson for an embarrassing performance, again, and NFL fans were ruthless
No one can say the New York Jets didn’t give Zach Wilson a shot. benched him for awful play earlier this season, not leaving the door open for him to come back in, barring extreme circumstances. Thanks to a Mike White injury, Wilson would get the opportunity to start again.
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery
Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over. Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game. Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers exchange words about each other before Christmas Day battle
The Miami Dolphins take on the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, as Tua Tagovailoa and Aaron Rodgers go head-to-head for the first time ever. The pair spearhead their respective teams, who remain in their own fights to make the playoffs in just a few weeks’ time. Speaking to...
Yardbarker
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 37-20 win vs. Commanders
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Saturday's 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The only thing we had from...
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just... The post Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL fans roasted the Packers after their mind-boggling fake punt attempt ended in horrible fashion
Today is Christmas and it appears the Green Bay Packers are in the giving mood as their special teams unit gifted the Dolphins one of the worst fake punt attempts you’ll ever see, and they did it from just inside their own 20 yard line. Facing a 4th and...
Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season
The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
Mike McDaniel's Comment About Opposing NFL Coach Going Viral
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows how to lighten the mood, that's for sure. Although the Dolphins are currently on a three-game losing streak, McDaniel seems upbeat heading into this Sunday's game against the Packers. When asked about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Friday, McDaniel made a hilarious comment...
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ Geno Smith has cost himself a lot of cash with recent performances
For a good chunk of the 2022 NFL season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was an under-the-radar MVP candidate. The veteran journeyman surprised the masses by playing at a high level while being tasked with replacing franchise legend, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outplayed his counterpart through the vast majority of the campaign.
