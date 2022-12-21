Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit
Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
In defiance of federal drug law, mushroom dispensaries are popping up across North America
Not unlike fresh mushrooms after a gentle rain, specialized shops dedicated to federally outlawed psychedelic fungi are suddenly springing up all over North America. The sudden burst of retail mushroom shops selling an illegal drug heralds a cultural and political shift in Americans' attitudes towards psychedelic mushrooms, which were banned in 1970 in the U.S. and in Canada in 1975. These shroom dispensaries cater to intrepid psychonauts, who wish to bravely explore the inner reaches of their psyche using mind-altering drugs, as well as to folks hoping to alleviate mental and physical suffering.
KCRG.com
Justice Department settles with State of Iowa over ‘unconstitutional conditions’ at Glenwood Resource Center
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Justice Department announced it had filed a consent decree to resolve the department’s claims that the State exposes Glenwood residents to “unreasonable harm and serious risk...”. The decree prohibits uncontrolled and unsupervised experiments, dramatically limits the use of restraints and...
Arizona judge rules two of Kari Lake’s election challenge claims can go to trial
An Arizona judge ruled that two out of 10 claims, brought by former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, challenging Democrat Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ election victory can go to trial. Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight out of 10 counts in Lake’s election lawsuit – ruling they did not fall under the proper criteria to bring election challenges under Arizona law. The two counts that Judge Thompson ruled can go to trial involve printers malfunctioning on Election Day and ballot chain of custody. Lake claimed printers that malfunctioned were not certified and had “vulnerabilities” that made them “susceptible to hacking.” She also...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
Detroit News
Judge: Eastpointe residents can comment on mayor, council during public meetings
A federal judge in Detroit has issued an injunction blocking Eastpointe officials, including the mayor, from stopping residents from commenting on them or issues of concern during its public meetings. The decision, issued Wednesday by Detroit U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Berg, stems from a lawsuit against the city of...
Web designer's road to fighting Colorado's anti-discrimination law
Plaintiff Lorie Smith is giving more insight into her U.S. Supreme Court case 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis following Monday's oral arguments.
Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general, which he lost in one of the closest elections in state history. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can...
