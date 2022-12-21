ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MSNBC

Judge orders sanctions in response to Lake, Finchem election suit

Arizona Republicans have plenty of reasons to be disappointed about the outcome of this year’s elections. The party came up short in several key races, thanks in large part to the fact that GOP voters nominated several unqualified extremists, leaving a traditionally red state looking decidedly purple. Among the...
Salon

In defiance of federal drug law, mushroom dispensaries are popping up across North America

Not unlike fresh mushrooms after a gentle rain, specialized shops dedicated to federally outlawed psychedelic fungi are suddenly springing up all over North America. The sudden burst of retail mushroom shops selling an illegal drug heralds a cultural and political shift in Americans' attitudes towards psychedelic mushrooms, which were banned in 1970 in the U.S. and in Canada in 1975. These shroom dispensaries cater to intrepid psychonauts, who wish to bravely explore the inner reaches of their psyche using mind-altering drugs, as well as to folks hoping to alleviate mental and physical suffering.
New York Post

Arizona judge rules two of Kari Lake’s election challenge claims can go to trial

An Arizona judge ruled that two out of 10 claims, brought by former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, challenging Democrat Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ election victory can go to trial.   Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight out of 10 counts in Lake’s election lawsuit – ruling they did not fall under the proper criteria to bring election challenges under Arizona law. The two counts that Judge Thompson ruled can go to trial involve printers malfunctioning on Election Day and ballot chain of custody. Lake claimed printers that malfunctioned were not certified and had “vulnerabilities” that made them “susceptible to hacking.” She also...
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
