Page Six

Ant Anstead posts hilarious reaction to ‘controversial’ Prince Harry, Meghan doc

Ant Anstead has a “very important opinion” on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “controversial” Netflix docuseries. “You know, I posted a picture that I was binge-watching the ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary,” the car builder, 43, began in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday. “And it’s obviously controversial — I mean, I get it. It’s [a] divided opinion. But so many people have reached out and they’ve asked me my opinion and I think that’s because I’m British and I choose to live in America.” He added, “And I’ve had a bit of time to reflect and think about it what is...
WBAL Radio

"I had no idea what I was doing": 'Avatar' star Sam Worthington on losing 007 role to Daniel Craig

As the search continues to find the next James Bond going forward, Avatar lead Sam Worthington is looking back at the time he blew his audition to play the suave secret agent. In a chat with Variety, Worthington recalls he was a finalist for the role, which eventually went to Daniel Craig. Now-former Superman Henry Cavill, and E.R. veteran and recent Hellraiser star Goran Visnjic were also in the running, the trade notes.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger Kisses Granddaughter Eloise, 6 Months, In Sweet Baptism Photo

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, documented her family’s busy Thanksgiving weekend on Instagram with rare photos of all her loved ones, including her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the third photo in Katherine’s post, Arnold, 75, sweetly kissed his 6-month-old granddaughter Eloise on the cheek at church for her baptism. Katherine, who shares baby Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, 43, didn’t show her youngest daughter’s face in the photo with Arnold.
TVLine

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
People

Helen Mirren Says 'Nobody Had Heard of Me' When She First Worked with Harrison Ford

"I've sort of caught up with him," Helen Mirren said of her 1923 costar Harrison Ford Helen Mirren says her working relationship with 1923 costar Harrison Ford was "obviously very, very different" when they first worked together in 1986. "The relationship was obviously very, very different then because Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me," Mirren, 77, told the U.K.'s The Times in an interview published Thursday of acting with Ford, 80, in...
WBAL Radio

Former 'Goldbergs' star Jeff Garlin heading to 'Never Have I Ever''s final season

Jeff Garlin, who parted ways with ABC's The Goldbergs following an investigation into on-set bullying and other bad behavior, is headed to Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever. Deadline reports Garlin will be playing a character named Len, who could be a love interest for Nirmala, Devi's widowed grandmother on the series, for its fourth and final season.
People

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62: 'You Left the World Far Too Early' Singer Says

Ronnie Turner, whose father was Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner, was a musician like his parents Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary singer Tina Turner, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, the French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's death in an Instagram post that called him "a true angel" and her "best friend." "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the...
