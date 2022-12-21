"I've sort of caught up with him," Helen Mirren said of her 1923 costar Harrison Ford Helen Mirren says her working relationship with 1923 costar Harrison Ford was "obviously very, very different" when they first worked together in 1986. "The relationship was obviously very, very different then because Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me," Mirren, 77, told the U.K.'s The Times in an interview published Thursday of acting with Ford, 80, in...

1 DAY AGO