Ant Anstead posts hilarious reaction to ‘controversial’ Prince Harry, Meghan doc
Ant Anstead has a “very important opinion” on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “controversial” Netflix docuseries. “You know, I posted a picture that I was binge-watching the ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary,” the car builder, 43, began in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday. “And it’s obviously controversial — I mean, I get it. It’s [a] divided opinion. But so many people have reached out and they’ve asked me my opinion and I think that’s because I’m British and I choose to live in America.” He added, “And I’ve had a bit of time to reflect and think about it what is...
"I had no idea what I was doing": 'Avatar' star Sam Worthington on losing 007 role to Daniel Craig
As the search continues to find the next James Bond going forward, Avatar lead Sam Worthington is looking back at the time he blew his audition to play the suave secret agent. In a chat with Variety, Worthington recalls he was a finalist for the role, which eventually went to Daniel Craig. Now-former Superman Henry Cavill, and E.R. veteran and recent Hellraiser star Goran Visnjic were also in the running, the trade notes.
The cast of 'Women Talking' on the film's intense, extraordinary exploration of women
Director Sarah Polley’s latest film, Women Talking, couldn’t be more aptly titled. Out Friday in a limited theatrical release, it tells the story of a group of matriarchs who come together to discuss the years of ritualistic abuse inflicted upon their small religious community. The film is based...
'Avatar' sequel star Kate Winslet on James Cameron's strong female characters, proving him right
James Cameron knows a thing or two about creating strong female characters. After all, he's the guy who created waitress-turned-Terminator killer Sarah Connor; who helped turn Sigourney Weaver into a bona fide female action hero through Ellen Ripley in Aliens; and who made Kate Winslet unsinkable in Titanic. So when...
Nick Offerman on the irony of celebrity gifting, plus the perfect gift for the meat lover in your life
(NOTE LANGUAGE) Nick Offerman happily admits to ABC Audio he "has simple tastes": "As long as I can keep my circulatory system functioning, a meal of meats and, like, scotch, and ... throw in some cruciferous vegetables so that you can live to enjoy more steak and scotch." To that...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Kisses Granddaughter Eloise, 6 Months, In Sweet Baptism Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, documented her family’s busy Thanksgiving weekend on Instagram with rare photos of all her loved ones, including her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the third photo in Katherine’s post, Arnold, 75, sweetly kissed his 6-month-old granddaughter Eloise on the cheek at church for her baptism. Katherine, who shares baby Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, 43, didn’t show her youngest daughter’s face in the photo with Arnold.
Cheerleading influencer and 'Cheer' star Gabi Butler apologizes for blackface photo, and says it was part of a Navarro College cheer team initiation ritual
In 2018, team vets told the rookie class to dress in all-black clothing and paint their faces black for an initiation event, Butler explained.
Cheer’s Gabi Butler Gets Called Out For Reportedly Lying About Blackface Controversy
Gabi Butler, one of the stars of the Netflix series Cheer, has been called out by a teammate for lying about a blackface scandal.
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
Cliff Emmich, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor & Clint Eastwood Costar, Dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, known for acting in films and TV shows such as Payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween II, and “Little House on the Prairie,” has passed away. He was 85. According to rep Steve Stevens, he died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, California, per MSN. He...
Rare photos of Jenna Marbles, a YouTuber who quit the platform in 2020 over past offensive content, getting married
Jenna Mourey, the former YouTuber better known as Jenna Marbles, got married to her long-term partner Julien Solomita at the end of November.
James Gunn Speaks Out After Shaking Up 'Wonder Woman,' 'Black Adam' and 'Superman' Franchises
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" in wake of the many changes taking place in the DC Extended Universe, most notably that Henry Cavill is not returning as Superman and Black Adam 2 and Wonder Woman 3 are not moving forward. The famed director and co-chairman and chief executive...
Helen Mirren Says 'Nobody Had Heard of Me' When She First Worked with Harrison Ford
"I've sort of caught up with him," Helen Mirren said of her 1923 costar Harrison Ford Helen Mirren says her working relationship with 1923 costar Harrison Ford was "obviously very, very different" when they first worked together in 1986. "The relationship was obviously very, very different then because Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me," Mirren, 77, told the U.K.'s The Times in an interview published Thursday of acting with Ford, 80, in...
Hello, Wisconsin! Netflix drops the trailer to the spin-off 'That '90s Show'
Nearly the entire cast of That '70s Show — Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Kurtwood Smith, and Deborah Jo Rupp — can be seen in Netflix's new trailer to the hit show's spin-off, That '90s Show. Everything old is new-ish again: Red and...
Intimacy Coordinator Calls Out Millie Bobby Brown For Story Involving Kissing Enola Holmes 2 Co-Star
An intimacy coordinator shares her thoughts on how an Enola Holmes 2 kiss went down between Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge.
John Mayer Reveals Who 'Your Body Is A Wonderland' Was Really About
The Grammy-winning song charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for 29 weeks and inspired countless theories, which the singer has finally laid to rest.
Former 'Goldbergs' star Jeff Garlin heading to 'Never Have I Ever''s final season
Jeff Garlin, who parted ways with ABC's The Goldbergs following an investigation into on-set bullying and other bad behavior, is headed to Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever. Deadline reports Garlin will be playing a character named Len, who could be a love interest for Nirmala, Devi's widowed grandmother on the series, for its fourth and final season.
Margot Robbie on unnerving Babylon snake fight scene: 'Where's the closest hospital if I do get bit?'
Here's a scene Indiana Jones could never roll with: Director and writer Damien Chazelle's latest movie, Babylon, is chock-full of bonkers moments set amid the backdrop of old Hollywood, but one in particular, involving Margot Robbie's character, Nellie LaRoy, fighting a large rattlesnake with her bare hands, might take the cake.
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62: 'You Left the World Far Too Early' Singer Says
Ronnie Turner, whose father was Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner, was a musician like his parents Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary singer Tina Turner, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, the French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's death in an Instagram post that called him "a true angel" and her "best friend." "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the...
