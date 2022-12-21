Read full article on original website
Traffic Stop in Jamestown Leads to Drug Charges for Buffalo Man
A traffic stop Wednesday evening on Jamestown's south side led to the arrest of a Buffalo man on multiple charges. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle with only one headlight in the area of Barker Street and South Main Street shortly after 8:15 PM. Officers say an investigation found that the driver, 25-year-old Haitham Kassem, was found to be in possession of 125 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 48 clonazepam pills, and a quantity of methamphetamine. While he was being transported to the Jamestown City Jail, Kassem allegedly tried to conceal 1.7 grams of fentanyl that officers located in the back seat of the patrol car. Kassem was charged with two felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with one headlight. He was held pending arraignment.
Jamestown Pair Accused of Meth Possession, Theft of Water Services
Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after a drug bust Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team entered a home at 23 Glenview Avenue shortly after 1:15 PM and located 31-year-old Matthew Buck and 35-year-old Andrea Robbins inside. Detectives searched the residence and located a small quantity of methamphetamine and drug ledgers. Further inspection of the home resulted in detectives contacting the BPU to inspect the water meter, which was found to have been tampered with and broken. Officers say the residence had been getting water without a reading for an unknown period of time, and the occupants had not paid for the water for the same period of time, as it was shut off by the BPU in the past. Buck and Robbins were taken to the Jamestown City Jail on charges of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and theft of services. The city's Department of Development was also called to the scene to inspect the residence for housing code violations.
Probe into illegal drugs in Jamestown leads to 17-year-old male's arrest
A 17-year-old male is facing drug possession charges after a narcotics investigation in the city of Jamestown on Wednesday. Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street around 1:30 pm. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and located the juvenile inside. Investigators located a quantity of 13.9 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 648.9 grams of cannabis, scales, and $4,821 in cash. The 17-year-old was transported to the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau. He will be facing two counts each of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, plus one count each of criminal possession of cannabis 4th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd through Chautauqua County Youth Part Court at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, Ellicott Town Police, Jamestown Police, Dunkirk Police, Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Drug Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 33-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty in connection with alleged drug trafficking in the Jamestown area. The U.S. Attorney Office says Justin Brooks entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. Brooks was arrested following an alleged burglary and assault at his Bush Street...
Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
Teen Allegedly Busted During Jamestown Narcotics Investigation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A teenager was allegedly busted with cocaine, meth cannabis and over $4,500 dollars in crash following a drug raid in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Inside the residence, a 17-year-old was arrested.
Three Police Departments in County Receive Platinum Awards from AAA
Three police departments in Chautauqua County were recently honored by AAA's East Central Office for their efforts to boost road safety for all motorists. AAA East Central Advisor Terry Rae Anthony hosted the departments for a luncheon at the Olive Garden in Lakewood. Anthony says the organization cares about the "motoring public," but needs the help of local police to get the message out...
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
The “DA” is prosecuting a home invasion and child exploitation. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor):. Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) Proceedings: Roy W. Austin was arraigned on an indictment in Allegany County Court. It is alleged the defendant broke into a home and injured the homeowner during a physical struggle. He is due back in court February 24, 2023 for argument of motions and was sent back to the Allegany County jail pending prosecution.
Chautauqua County residence search turns up gun, drugs, money
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made […]
Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
Bolivar Man Charged Violating Order of Protection
A Bolivar man was charged with the violation of an order of protection on Thursday. New York State Police charged 45-yeart-old Matthew D. Brewer with criminal contempt and trespass.
Man arraigned for violating probation, possession of explosive devices
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Monday before the State Supreme Court on a violation of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Dec. 13, probation officers say they were conducting a routine visit of Michael Meyers’ home on Hywood Drive where, allegedly, officers found eight homemade tubular improvised […]
Chautauqua County raid sees two people charged
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested in Chautauqua County after an early morning raid. At about 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 21, members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office (including narcotics investigators and SWAT), the Dunkirk Police Department and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant at a Valley Street residence in the Village of […]
Erie man arrested for driving stolen car, resisting arrest in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested for a list of charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen car in Chautauqua County. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the 27-year-old Erie man was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the Village of Silver […]
Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
After a long night of rescues, N.Y. deputies reach child trapped in a car
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All night long, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office were out in the blizzard, searching for motorists stranded in their vehicles. The worst conditions they faced were around Clarence and Grand Island, said Undersheriff William Cooley, which he called "our ground zero." Like most anyone...
Former Mail Carrier for USPS Dunkirk Office Pleads Guilty to Mail Theft
A Fredonia man who worked for the U.S. Post Office in Dunkirk has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of theft of mail by a postal employee. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced the plea by 49-year-old John Wiedenhofer, Jr. on Thursday. An investigation by the U.S. Post Office Inspector General found that Wiedenhofer, who was employed as a mail carrier in Dunkirk between September 2020 and February 2021, stole mail. The USPS began an investigation involving Wiedenhofer after receiving complaints of missing mail items and opened and rifled packages from USPS customers, whose addresses were located on Wiedenhofer's delivery route. Prosecutors say Wiedenhofer admitted to stealing various items including cash, checks, trading cards, gift cards, and clothing items. Evidence of these items were recovered by the USPS Office of Inspector General from Wiedenhofer's personal residence and vehicle. Sentencing for Wiedenhofer is scheduled for April 25th, and he faces up to five years in prison.
AMR of Western New York paramedic vehicle allegedly stolen in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — American Medical Response of Western New York has allegedly had one of their paramedic supervisor fly cars stolen after it was stuck in snow, the organization announced in a Facebook post Saturday night. AMR says the vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe with standard AMR markings that is identified as Medic 21, was […]
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Vehicle Without Owner’s Permission
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing felony theft charges for reportedly selling a vehicle that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, December 20.
Buffalo teen who was shot arraigned on gun charge
On Nov. 5, Buffalo police responded to the scene of a shooting inside of Zone Once Complex on East Amherst street where, they say, he and three other people had been injured by gunfire.
