Two Jamestown residents are facing charges after a drug bust Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team entered a home at 23 Glenview Avenue shortly after 1:15 PM and located 31-year-old Matthew Buck and 35-year-old Andrea Robbins inside. Detectives searched the residence and located a small quantity of methamphetamine and drug ledgers. Further inspection of the home resulted in detectives contacting the BPU to inspect the water meter, which was found to have been tampered with and broken. Officers say the residence had been getting water without a reading for an unknown period of time, and the occupants had not paid for the water for the same period of time, as it was shut off by the BPU in the past. Buck and Robbins were taken to the Jamestown City Jail on charges of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and theft of services. The city's Department of Development was also called to the scene to inspect the residence for housing code violations.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO