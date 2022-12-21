City of Tulsa Winter Weather Update – December 21, 2022

12/21/2022

The City of Tulsa is preparing for winter weather and extremely cold temperatures expected on Thursday.

Street crews are applying brine (water/salt mixture) today on bridges, hills and other elevated surfaces. Morning shift crews will report to work at 3 a.m. tomorrow to be available to treat the roads as needed with salt.

Though the forecast currently favors mainly morning shift personnel, night shift personnel are available if needed and brine crews will be on standby through Sunday.

More safety and winter weather response information can be found in the City’s December 20 winter weather update online.