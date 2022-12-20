Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'The pain is overwhelming': Atkinson man shares his story living with CRPS
GENESEO, Ill. — Alex Sanchez was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome in September. Also known as CRPS, it’s a chronic pain condition that is caused after a limb has fully recovered from injury, but the pain continues. “I was explaining to my doctor how I still felt...
WQAD
Chronic condition leaves Atkinson man in debilitating pain. Now, he wants to raise awareness
Alex Sanchez was diagnosed with CRPS back in September. He's determined to spread awareness of the rare chronic pain condition.
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Woman dies after house fire in Geneseo late Friday
GENESEO, Ill. — One woman is dead after a house fire in Geneseo late Friday night. The fire happened at 11:42 p.m. on Friday, December 23, at a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. That is just south of Geneseo Middle School on the north side of town.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Genesis East patients for Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A more than two-decade holiday tradition took place today at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. Santa and Mrs. Claus along with the Davenport Fire Department visited patients in the hospital's birth center. It usually takes place in the pediatric unit, but fortunately, as of Saturday, Dec. 24, there were no patients in the unit.
Rock Falls barber gives children-in-need free haircuts
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — It's Christmas Eve and the season of giving is going strong for Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz Barbershop in Rock Falls, Ill. On Dec. 24, he gave over a dozen free haircuts for children-in-need. "When I was a kid, I didn't have much,"...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
Holy Carp! How an IL fishery is fulfilling a Polish holiday tradition
THOMSON, Ill. — It's a rather fishy holiday custom. For many Polish families, Christmas Eve wouldn't be complete without 'Christmas Carp' on the table. Traditionally, the carp would be brought home alive, then live in a family's bathtub for a few days before the big meal. But nowadays, fisheries largely take care of the butcher and filleting.
Local groups receive grants from Delta Dental of Iowa
The Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation has awarded $496,509 to 18 organizations to strengthen and transform the oral and overall health of Iowans. The grants are part of the Foundation’s Community of Health Grant programs that are intended to strengthen nonprofit organizations and coalitions’ operations or introduce a larger oral or overall health initiative. Overall […]
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads...
One person dead, one other hurt in Friday Davenport apartment fire
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fire in Davenport Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 2:23 p.m. on December 23 in the 1600 block of West 24nd Street in Davenport. That's near John F. Kennedy Catholic School and down the street from Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days
Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for burglary charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Brandon Patrick, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for first degree burglary charge. He is also wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap...
Comments / 0