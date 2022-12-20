ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

WQAD

Woman dies after house fire in Geneseo late Friday

GENESEO, Ill. — One woman is dead after a house fire in Geneseo late Friday night. The fire happened at 11:42 p.m. on Friday, December 23, at a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. That is just south of Geneseo Middle School on the north side of town.
GENESEO, IL
WQAD

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Genesis East patients for Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A more than two-decade holiday tradition took place today at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. Santa and Mrs. Claus along with the Davenport Fire Department visited patients in the hospital's birth center. It usually takes place in the pediatric unit, but fortunately, as of Saturday, Dec. 24, there were no patients in the unit.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Rock Falls barber gives children-in-need free haircuts

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — It's Christmas Eve and the season of giving is going strong for Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz Barbershop in Rock Falls, Ill. On Dec. 24, he gave over a dozen free haircuts for children-in-need. "When I was a kid, I didn't have much,"...
ROCK FALLS, IL
KCJJ

Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols

It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
LONE TREE, IA
WQAD

Holy Carp! How an IL fishery is fulfilling a Polish holiday tradition

THOMSON, Ill. — It's a rather fishy holiday custom. For many Polish families, Christmas Eve wouldn't be complete without 'Christmas Carp' on the table. Traditionally, the carp would be brought home alive, then live in a family's bathtub for a few days before the big meal. But nowadays, fisheries largely take care of the butcher and filleting.
THOMSON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local groups receive grants from Delta Dental of Iowa

The Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation has awarded $496,509 to 18 organizations to strengthen and transform the oral and overall health of Iowans. The grants are part of the Foundation’s Community of Health Grant programs that are intended to strengthen nonprofit organizations and coalitions’ operations or introduce a larger oral or overall health initiative.  Overall […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

One person dead, one other hurt in Friday Davenport apartment fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fire in Davenport Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 2:23 p.m. on December 23 in the 1600 block of West 24nd Street in Davenport. That's near John F. Kennedy Catholic School and down the street from Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days

Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for burglary charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Brandon Patrick, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for first degree burglary charge. He is also wanted by Illinois Department of Corrections for parole violation. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap...
DAVENPORT, IA

