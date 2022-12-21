Squamish slabs have been a focus of rock climbers for decades, but over the past few years, mountain bikers have been pushing the limits of what’s possible on two wheels. In September 2020, Matt Bolton cleaned some moss off a short cliff and rode his mountain bike down it. He had “this crazy idea for a while” that he wanted to ride down a rock slab as a climber was going up nearby. He called the run The Finger Biter and shared photos on Instagram. It was considered one of the more difficult slab lines on the coast.

