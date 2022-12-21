Read full article on original website
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
mansionglobal.com
Ski-In, Ski-Out Homes—From $10 Million
As ski season returns, a mountain property with direct access to the slopes is one of the biggest luxuries an avid skier could desire. Each of these residences, located in some of the top ski-resort destinations in the U.S., checks that box with proximity to trails and lifts, while also offering sprawling living spaces and other entertainment amenities.
Watch Santa surfers hit the beach in the Florida cold. Did they freeze their beards off?
The only people hitting the beach in Florida early Christmas Eve are tourists — and a bunch of Santas.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Two Colorado spots dubbed 'top 2' cross-country skiing destinations in US
USA Today has released the results for their 2022 '10Best Readers' Choice' category of 'top cross-country skiing destinations in North America' and two Colorado resorts led the ranking. On a list that included destinations from British Columbia to the East Coast, Colorado's Devil's Thumb Ranch and Snow Mountain Ranch at...
gripped.com
Mountain Biking Down Steep Squamish Slabs
Squamish slabs have been a focus of rock climbers for decades, but over the past few years, mountain bikers have been pushing the limits of what’s possible on two wheels. In September 2020, Matt Bolton cleaned some moss off a short cliff and rode his mountain bike down it. He had “this crazy idea for a while” that he wanted to ride down a rock slab as a climber was going up nearby. He called the run The Finger Biter and shared photos on Instagram. It was considered one of the more difficult slab lines on the coast.
