Ski-In, Ski-Out Homes—From $10 Million

As ski season returns, a mountain property with direct access to the slopes is one of the biggest luxuries an avid skier could desire. Each of these residences, located in some of the top ski-resort destinations in the U.S., checks that box with proximity to trails and lifts, while also offering sprawling living spaces and other entertainment amenities.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Mountain Biking Down Steep Squamish Slabs

Squamish slabs have been a focus of rock climbers for decades, but over the past few years, mountain bikers have been pushing the limits of what’s possible on two wheels. In September 2020, Matt Bolton cleaned some moss off a short cliff and rode his mountain bike down it. He had “this crazy idea for a while” that he wanted to ride down a rock slab as a climber was going up nearby. He called the run The Finger Biter and shared photos on Instagram. It was considered one of the more difficult slab lines on the coast.

