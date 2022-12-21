ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, UT

ABC 4

POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
PAYSON, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Layton police recover large amount of stolen property

LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

