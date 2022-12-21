Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39,...
ABC 4
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
kjzz.com
1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
ksl.com
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
Gephardt Daily
Weber Sheriff’s Office bust suspected roof fraudster, seek other victims
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is looking for other possible victims of an accused phony roof repairman they’ve arrested for alleged fraud and working without a license. The accused fraud artist, Tony Aguilar, 55, believed to be of Ogden,...
Truck driver arrested following crash that killed sheriff's deputy
A cement truck driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy last month has been arrested.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
Utah man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a man wanted for felony kidnapping on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
Salt Lake City police recover two handguns and arrest two men after traffic stop
Salt Lake City Police say officers arrested two men for alleged possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a "proactive patrol" in downtown on Wednesday.
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
KUTV
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.
kjzz.com
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
KSLTV
Man accused of kidnapping and violating no-contact order arrested for 4th time
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man in Salt Lake Tuesday, wanted on a felony arrest warrant, after three previous domestic violence arrests or violations of a no-contact order against the same victim, all since October. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was previously arrested on consecutive days in October on...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
UTA reports another driver assaulted in station attack
For the second time this month, a Utah Transit Authority bus driver was assaulted and injured in an unprovoked attack.
